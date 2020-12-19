Three countries where PUBG Mobile got unbanned

PUBG Mobile has witnessed a sharp rise in popularity as well as the player base. The game has grown exponentially over the past few years to establish itself among the top titles on the mobile platform.

However, it was suspended by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology over security and safety concerns in early September. This shook the entire PUBG Mobile community in the country.

Soon after, PUBG Corporation announced a special Indian version, and subsequently, the teasers for the game were released.

However, the game has been banned in multiple countries, and in some instances, the suspensions were overturned. This article lists the countries where PUBG Mobile was unbanned.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Indian version relaunch permission denied by National Child Rights body: Report

Countries where PUBG Mobile got unbanned

#1 - Nepal

Advertisement

Image via wallpapercart.com

The popular battle royale title was suspended in Nepal back in April 2019. The title was banned by the Nepal Telecommunication Authority (NTA) due to concerns over its negative impact on the youth. The officials cited that game was addictive to children and teenagers.

They had asked ISP's to block the streaming of PUBG Mobile in the country. However, just a few days after the suspension, the game's ban was overturned by the Supreme Court of Nepal.

#2 - Pakistan

Image via ThePrint

In July, Pakistan Telecommunication Authorities (PTA) had temporarily suspended the game over similar concerns to that of Nepal.

PTA cited that they had received numerous complaints that the title was addictive and negatively affected the youth's psychological and physical health.

Advertisement

Press Release: A meeting was held between PTA and legal representatives of Proxima Beta Pte Ltd (PB).

Proxima Beta (PB) representatives briefed the Authority on response to queries raised by PTA with respect to controls put in place by PB to prevent misuse of the gaming platform pic.twitter.com/73hPJKLxKi — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) July 30, 2020

A few weeks after the ban, the Islamabad High Court directed the authorities to lift the ban. And the suspension was overturned after a meeting between PTA and the representatives of Proxima Beta Ltd (PB) on July 30th.

#3 - China

Game for Peace (Image via uptodown.com)

While China's case is entirely different, the game wasn't approved by the Chinese authorities. This meant that it could only be offered as a public test, but not for monetization, i.e., no in-app purchases.

A year later, Tencent Games announced that it no longer wished to publish PUBG Mobile in China. The company released the game under the title 'Game for Peace,' which had already received approval. It met all the parameters which were set by the authorities, including removal of blood and gore.

Also read: PUBG Mobile India vs. PUBG Mobile global version: 3 gameplay differences between these battle royale titles