PUBG Mobile 1.2 global version beta update: APK+OBB download links for global users

PUBG Mobile might be the first game that comes to mind when talking about the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. The game has expanded exponentially over the past few years and has become a worldwide phenomenon.

A chunk of this rise can be credited to the introduction of regular updates by the developers. Recently, the 1.2 beta version was released, and players had an opportunity to test out various new features before they get added to the global version.

This article provides a detailed guide for users to download the PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta version on their Android devices.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta version via the APK file

PUBG Mobile 1.2 global beta version APK file download link: Click here

Players do not need an OBB file to install the PUBG Mobile 1.2 global version beta, and only the APK file will be enough.

They can follow these steps to download and install the beta version using the APK file:

Step 1: Gamers need to download the APK file from the above link.

The APK file size is 625 MB, and before downloading the APK file, users must ensure there is enough storage space.

Step 2: They can enable the “install from unknown source’ option if not done previously. Users can do so by navigating through Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: They have to locate and install the APK file.

Step 4: Gamers must then open PUBG Mobile. After in-game patches are downloaded, they can select the guest option and press the login option.

Step 5: A dialog box appears, prompting players to enter the activation code. After entering the code, they can press the yellow button.

To obtain the activation code, players have to link their global accounts. They can click here to know more about it.

