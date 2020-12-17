PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile: Which game has more maps and game modes?

COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are two popular titles in the battle royale genre.

Though both these titles share the same battle royale genre, they two have different aspects of gameplay and graphics along with varied maps and modes.

COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite provide great immersive gameplay experiences, and fans often pit them against each other to find out which one is better.

This article compares and analyzes these two titles to see which game has more maps and gameplay modes.

Also read: Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?

Does PUBG Mobile Lite or COD Mobile have more maps and game modes?

COD Mobile is divided into two modes, battle royale and multiplayer, while PUBG Mobile Lite is mainly focused on the classic matches, i.e., the battle royale mode. It also offers two modes, Arcade and Classic.

Here are all the maps and modes available in these titles:

Maps

The classic map in COD Mobile

In COD Mobile's BR mode, there are currently only two maps, Classic and Alcatraz. There is no much information regarding the exact size of the two arenas, but the former can host an intense 15-20 minutes match, while the Alcatraz map is three times smaller in size.

In PUBG Mobile Lite, there are mainly two battle royale maps available in the game called the Varenga and Golden Woods, where 60 players land on the map and battle it out to win the game. The maximum duration of a single match is approximate 10-15 minutes.

Gameplay Modes

COD Mobile also offers several game modes under the multiplayer and battle royale sections:

Multiplayer mode in COD Mobile

Battle Royale: Classic, Alcatraz Multiplayer mode: Ranked and non-ranked matches

Core: Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Search and Destroy, Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint, Gunfight, Free for all

Featured: Attack of the night, Hackney Yard 24/7, 10v10, PTFO.

COD Mobile features 13 modes to play in the game in total.

PUBG Mobile Lite also offers a few modes and arenas to play in its Arcade mode.

The modes are:

Assault: The Ruins

TDM WareHouse

Payload

Survive Till Dawn: Zombie Mode

War-RPG

War

Including the Classic mode, PUBG Mobile Lite offers its players with seven modes of gameplay.

It is very evident that COD Mobile has a lot more gameplay modes and maps than PUBG Mobile Lite. Also, COD Mobile has around 2.1GB of storage size, whereas PUBG Mobile Lite is only about 500-700MB in size.

The game modes are plenty in both titles, and they are successful in entertaining players in their respective ways of the gameplay approach. But, COD Mobile takes the cake here as it offers 13 different game modes, whereas PUBG Mobile Lite has a total of seven game modes.

