PUBG Mobile has established itself as one of the top titles of the BR genre on the mobile platform. Its enormous growth can be credited to the regular updates which are being brought in by the developers.

The Frost Festival has recently made its way into PUBG Mobile, and several new additions have been made to the game. This article looks at all that the players need to know about the Frost Festival in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Frost Festival 2020: All you need to know

As mentioned earlier, the Frost Festival has arrived in PUBG Mobile, and users can find numerous changes to the map. Here are a few of them:

#1 Winter Castle / Frozen Castle

Winter Castle in PUBG Mobile (Image via Lucky / YouTube)

Several castles have spawned at random locations on the map. Users can find an immense amount of loot here, and these locations are hence considered a hot drop.

#2 Frozen Egg and Miniature Snowman

Frozen Egg

On the Winter Castle, users can find Frozen Eggs and Miniature Snowman, which can be thrown to create structures. Also, players can use these structures to take cover as well.

Miniature Snowman

#3 Snowboard

Snowboard

A Snowboard has been made available in PUBG Mobile, and the users can utilize it on ‘frosty’ locations to move swiftly.

#4 Lobby

Lobby

A winter-themed lobby has also arrived in the game. Users can check it out in the picture above.

#5 Changes in the Terrain

Terrain changes

On the map, numerous parts of the water have now been covered with ice. Moreover, some huts with Christmas trees in them have been added.

Christmas tree (Image via Mr. Glitch Gaming / YouTube)

How to play Frost Festival in PUBG Mobile

Players can follow the steps given below to play Frost Festival in PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile and touch the ‘Select Mode’ option located on the main screen.

Step 2: Select the ‘Frost Festival’ option and touch the ‘OK’ option.

Step 3: Lastly, tap on the ‘Start’ button to commence the match.

Holiday Decoration event in PUBG Mobile

The developers have added several events into the game, in which the users will have a shot at obtaining various items for free. One of them is the Holiday Decoration event.

Here is some of the information about the event mentioned in-game:

About the Event

Complete missions to obtain decoration tools and other rewards. Missions are refreshed daily at UTC 00:00:00.

Use the decoration tools to unlock decorations and reach specific milestones to obtain corresponding rewards.

Event rewards will be sent to your inventory directly. There may be a small delay before it appears in your inventory

Limited Wishing Treeman Headgear reward (7d).

Limited Wishing Treeman Set reward (7d).

