PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta global version update: APK+OBB download links for Android

The PUBG Mobile 1.1 update was rolled out a month ago. Recently, the developers have released the next iteration of beta, i.e., version 1.2. It introduces a new Extreme Hunt Mode, which offers new features, including the Powered Exoskeleton, respawns, and more.

The players can download the APK for the latest beta version to test all the new features before they are implemented in the global version of the game.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

How to download the PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta global version update using APK+OBB files?

To download the PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta version, players don't require an OBB file, and the APK file alone would suffice.

PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta APK download link: Click here

The size of the APK file is 625 MB, and players must make sure that there is enough storage space available on their device before downloading it.

Follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta version:

Step 1: Download the APK file from the link provided above.

Step 2: Enable the "Install from Unknown source" if it hasn’t been enabled previously. The players can enable this option by navigating through Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the APK file

Step 4: Open Free Fire after the in-game patches are complete, tap on the guest option, and click on the login button.

Step 5: A dialogue box will appear, prompting the players to enter the invitation code. After entering the code, click the yellow button.

The players can enjoy testing the latest features that have been introduced in the beta. If users face a parsing error, then they can consider redownloading the file and follow the steps given above.

