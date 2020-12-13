PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which game has more battle royale maps?

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile are popular titles in the esports community for the battle royale genre. The two games share a similar core concept of survival and require more or less the same storage space on a device.

The two titles are resource-intensive and are heavy to use on smartphone devices. Hence, the ideal smartphones to run these games are surely not low-end phones. PUBG Mobile requires about 1.6 GB of storage space after installation, while the same for COD Mobile is 1.9 GB.

These titles ensure a rich and high-quality immersive gaming experience for users and contain multiple battle royale maps and gameplay modes.

This article analyzes and compares which of these two games has more and better battle royale maps in-game.

Battle Royale maps in PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile

COD Mobile is divided into two modes, battle royale and multiplayer, but PUBG Mobile has no specified game modes and is mainly focused on the classic matches, i.e., the battle royale mode.

Here are all the battle royale maps available in these titles:

PUBG Mobile

Maps in PUBG Mobile (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are primarily five battle royale classic maps in PUBG Mobile: Erangel, Livik, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi.

Erangel and Miramar are the largest arenas in the game, at 8x8km each. Vikendi is the second-largest arena at 6x6km, while Sanhok is 4x4km. The smallest map of them all, Livik, is only about 2x2km.

Gamers can experience any of these maps after choosing the preferred map from the Classic mode section in PUBG Mobile.

COD Mobile

The classic map in COD Mobile

Unlike PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile has two game modes; The Battle Royale mode and the Multiplayer mode.

In COD Mobile, there are currently two maps available under the BR mode: Classic and Alcatraz. There is no much information about the exact size of the two arenas, but the former can host an intense 15-20 minutes match, while the Alcatraz map is three times smaller in size, with short and intense gunfights throughout the match.

Conclusion

Both these titles are mega-popular, and they are successful in offering their players a great gameplay experience in their own unique ways.

In terms of a battle royale map comparison, clearly, PUBG Mobile is the winner as it hosts a total of five maps in the game, whereas COD Mobile currently offers only two maps in the game.

The two games are different from each other in several aspects, and it is entirely based on the preference of an individual as to which game to play.

