PUBG Mobile: Season 17 Royale Pass reward leaks and confirmed tier rewards

PUBG Mobile has become a very popular name in the battle royale category. The game is well known for its high-quality graphics and dynamic elements.

With every new season, a new Royale Pass also gets released in the game. It includes new outfits, weapon skins, and weapons finishes, along with other items like experience cards and more. In this article, we discuss the latest Royale Pass reward leaks and the confirmed Tier rewards for season 17 of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Season 17 Royale Pass rewards:

RP rank 1 reward:

Season 17 RP 1 reward (Image Via Mad Tamizha YT)

The season 17 Royale Pass rank one reward is the above Micro UZI skin. The skin has a brilliant look and will be a significant addition to any player's inventory. The Micro UZI is one of the most powerful SMGs in the title as well.

RP rank 90 reward:

Season 17 RP 90 reward (Image Via Mad Tamizha YT)

On reaching rank 90 in the Season 17 Royale Pass, players will be rewarded with a flamboyant M16A4 skin. The M16A4 weapon uses 5.56mm ammo, and has two modes of fire, which are single and burst.

RP rank 100 reward:

Season 17 RP 100 reward (Image Via Mad Tamizha YT)

The rank 100 reward is one of the most-awaited rewards in each season's Elite Royale Pass. For season 17, players will get an orange and yellow themed mythic outfit.

PUBG Mobile: Season 17 tier rewards:

Gold Tier reward:

Season 17 gold tier reward (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

For reaching the Gold tier in Season 17, players will get a stunning outfit. The reward also includes 600 silver fragments in PUBG Mobile game.

Platinum Tier reward:

Season 17 Platinum tier reward (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

The Platinum tier rewards for Season 17 is a mask that complements the Gold tier reward. Along with the mask, players will also get 800 silver fragments.

Diamond Tier reward:

Season 17 Diamond tier reward (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

On reaching the Diamond tier, players will be rewarded with an incredible AWM skin. It is one of the best weapon skins for the AWM in the game. The other rewards for the tier are 1000 silver fragments.

Ace Tier reward:

Season 17 Ace tier reward (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

The Ace tier reward for Season 17 in PUBG Mobile is a parachute skin with season 17 written on it in stylish fonts. A player will also receive a legendary team effect, a Season 17 Ace title, and a Season 17 Ace name tag for the next season of the game, along with 1600 silver fragments.

Conqueror Tier reward:

Season 17 Conqueror tier reward (Image via Mad Tamizha YT)

The Conqueror tier is the most elite league of PUBG Mobile. Every player dreams of reaching the tier to get some prestigious rewards and make their profile look better. For Season 17, the conqueror tier rewards are the Conqueror frame, mythic team effect, Season 17 Conqueror title, Season 17 Conqueror name tag, and 2000 silver fragments.

