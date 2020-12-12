What is the PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta version invitation code?

A few days back, the developers of PUBG Mobile rolled out the next iteration of the beta version. Players can test the latest features before they get added to the global version of the game in the beta stage.

However, this time around, players need an activation code to access the beta version. This article provides details about the same.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta version invitation code

Players have to link or bind their global account with the beta one to access it. For this, they need an activation code from the global version.

Gamers can follow these steps to get the invitation code for the 1.2 beta version:

Step 1: They have to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta version.

Step 2: Users can open the PUBG Mobile beta version, and after the in-game patches are complete, press the guest button.

Enter the invitation code in the text field

Step 3: A dialog box appears, prompting them to enter an invitation code.

Step 4: They can press the orange text below the text field. Users will be redirected to a new page.

Press the login button

Step 5: They can press login and select the PUBG Mobile option. The global version of the game will open.

Select the PUBG Mobile option

Step 6: Users can click on the events tab and press the 'Test Server' option. They have to then tap the 'Generate Code' button.

Click on the generate code button.

Step 7: They can copy the generated code and paste it into the dialog box in the game's beta version when prompted.

Note: If players in the beta version make any violations, their global account will be appropriately penalized. Hence, it is crucial to note that they must not share their code with anyone else as they will be punished for cheating.

