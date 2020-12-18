List of countries where PUBG Mobile was banned in 2020

Over the last few years, battle royale titles on the mobile platforms have witnessed tremendous success and growth. There are several popular games in this genre for Android and iOS. However, PUBG Mobile stands out as it has managed to establish itself among the market leaders.

It hasn't had a smooth ride this year, though, after getting banned in multiple countries for various reasons. This article lists the nations where PUBG Mobile got suspended in 2020.

Countries where PUBG Mobile received bans in 2020

#1 - Pakistan

In July 2020, PUBG Mobile was struck with a ban in Pakistan. In the press release, Pakistan Telecommunication Authorities (PTA) stated that they had received numerous complaints against the title. They cited that it was addictive and negatively influenced children's physical and psychological health in the country.

Almost a month later, PTA overturned the decision after a meeting with Proxima Beta Pte Ltd (PB) representatives.

#2 - India

On 2nd September, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology axed 118 Chinese applications, including PUBG Mobile. These apps were banned as they were engaged in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

PUBG Corporation, in a press release, then announced that it was preparing for the release of the Indian version of the game. It also announced that it would be setting up a subsidiary in the country. The press release added that the company would be investing $100 million in the country.

There have been several developments regarding the game's comeback in the country. PUBG India was even registered as a private limited company.

However, it appears that PUBG Mobile fans will have to wait for its comeback in the country. In response to a query, the MeitY stated that it hadn't provided permission to launch PUBG Mobile in India.

#3 - Afghanistan

Afghanistan is the latest name added to the list of countries to ban PUBG Mobile. On Thursday, the Afghanistan Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (ATRA) suspended the title in the country temporarily.

Omar Mansoor Ansari, acting ATRA head, had quoted:

"Our team submitted a report on the issue to ATRA Board after carrying out a comprehensive analysis, and then a decision was taken to block this game temporarily considering its social and security impact."

ATRA had consulted various ministries, psychologists, parents, school headmasters, cybersecurity experts, and more before handing out this suspension.