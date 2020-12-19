How to download PUBG Mobile KR version 1.1 update (APK and TapTap) for worldwide users: Step-by-step guide

PUBG Mobile KR or Korea is one of the region-specific variants of the renowned battle royale title. It features a wider variety of in-game cosmetic items and has a unique currency called Donkatsu Medal, which can be used to purchase crates.

Players from the selected region can directly download the game from the Google Play Store/Apple App Store. Android users from other countries can download this version using APK and OBB files or via applications like TapTap.

Downloading PUBG Mobile KR version's 1.1 update for worldwide users

#1 - APK+OBB file

Download link: Click here

Users can follow the steps below to download and install the Korean version of PUBG Mobile using APK and OBB files:

Step 1: They need to download and extract the ‘RAR’ file containing the APK and OBB files from the link provided above.

Step 2: Players can then locate and install the APK file. However, they should not open the game.

(Note: Before installing the APK file, they need to enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option if not enabled it previously. They can do so by navigating through Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.)

Step 3: Gamers can copy and paste the ‘com.pubg.krmobile’ folder containing the OBB file to Android/OBB.

Step 4: After the files are copied, they can open the game to enjoy playing the Korean version.

In case players encounter an error while installing the APK file, they can download the files again and follow the same steps as above.

#2 - TapTap

Users can follow the steps below to download and install the PUBG Mobile KR version 1.1 update:

Step 1: They can download and install the TapTap application from the official website. However, they must ensure that the ‘install from unknown source’ option is enabled.

Step 2: They can open the application and search for PUBG Mobile Korea.

Step 3: Users must select the most suitable option and press the download button.

The game will be downloaded and installed on the device.

