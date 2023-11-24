5 best games to play on Netflix Gaming (2023)

The massive streaming service Netflix now provides its users with a gaming function called Netflix Gaming, which aims to give subscribers a better entertainment experience. Even though it's a new feature, Netflix has already added a vast library to the platform, with a wide variety of strategy, adventure, and puzzle games available on various platforms.

The fact that some of these games are based on well-known Netflix films and television series is an important feature of this new subscription-based gaming platform. As a result, players are drawn to try out games like Stranger Things.

However, there are also plenty of games available on the platform that are not based on anything from Netflix. While the options are vast, this article will look into five of the best games players can try on Netflix Gaming.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

From Stranger Things to Raji, here are the five games players should try on Netflix Gaming (2023)

5) Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales

One of the best puzzle-solving mobile games on Netflix Gaming is Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales. Characters from the well-liked Netflix series appear in the novel, which centers on the Indiana town of Hawkins.

BonusXP has created a captivating plot that lets users take on the roles of their favorite series characters and solve puzzles to vanquish the Supernatural forces from the Upside Down.

The game allows players to explore the well-known spots from the program. Completing difficult riddles is required for game advancement, character collection, and character upgrades.

4) TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Netflix Gaming pays homage to the 1990s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video game with fast-paced action, vintage graphics, and cooperative multiplayer play. The all-mobile adventure's unique story mode allows players to select their favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles character and engage in battles.

Select the preferred half-shell heroes and vanquish the series' renowned antagonist, Shredder, before he seeks revenge on them. Players have two options for multiplayer: single-player or four-player cooperative. The game's soundtrack and graphics both do a fantastic job of capturing the spirit of the beloved series.

3)Into the Breach

Subset Games created the turn-based strategy game Into the Breach. In the game, players team up with a group of pilots who can go across time to save humanity from giants. Because of the highly strategic features in Into the Breach, they might need to strategically consider their next few movements in order to defend the city.

The game's visuals are straightforward but eye-catching. As players gain more in-game experience, they can experiment with various levels of difficulty. A wide range of heavy mechs, pilots, and giants known as Veks are also present.

2)Spiritfarer

Spritfarer is a delightful game created by Thunder Lotus in which players assume the position of Stella, a ferry master in charge of escorting the dead's spirits into the hereafter. A lot of people find the captivating plot and exquisite hand-drawn artwork to be fascinating.

To move spirits, participants in the game must construct ferries. Spiritfarer has a ton of mini-games and other duties. In addition, along their journey into the afterlife, players will have poignant interactions with the ghosts that arrive at the boat. The game's distinct plot and striking soundtrack entice Netflix Gaming subscribers even more.

1) Raji: An Ancient Epic

This action-adventure game was made by Nodding Heads Games and is accessible on Netflix Gaming for mobile players. The protagonist of this work of Indian mythology and art is Raji, a young girl selected by the gods to battle evil powers in order to preserve humanity.

Players are attracted by the game's fast-paced fighting, hand-drawn graphics, and distinctive soundtrack right away. The game is intriguing because of the variety of weaponry inspired by mythological weapons from India. Raji: Ancient Epic has a few puzzles as well.