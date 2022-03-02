Netflix continues to grow a gaming library with Next Games acquisition

Netflix continues to grow as a potential force in the world of gaming with this latest acquisition of Next Games. Already one of the most significant streaming services globally, it has made it clear that the world of gaming is next on its plan to conquer.

With this in mind, the company has purchased another gaming studio, this time Next Games in Finland, for $72 million. The goal is to complement its video services with gaming services, and Next Games is a solid fit for this.

Next Games @nxtgms



Read the full release: Netflix Announced Plans to Acquire Next GamesRead the full release: nextgames.com/articles/netfl… Netflix Announced Plans to Acquire Next GamesRead the full release: nextgames.com/articles/netfl…

Netflix acquires Next Games in Finland for $72 million

Next Games is perhaps best known for The Walking Dead: Our World and Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, both franchises available on the streaming site. The streaming behemoth recently announced an all-cash share acquisition.

The deal is expected to close in Q2 2022. It is part of the company's strategy to grow into the world of gaming. The company has said they are excited for Next Games to join them as a core studio and that, together, they can build world-class games for the company's gaming services.

Teemu Huuhtanen, the founder of Next Games, also made a statement about the acquisition.

“Joining forces with the world’s largest streaming service, Netflix, presents an opportunity for a logical and exciting continuation of our strategy to craft interactive experiences for the world to enjoy."

He continued:

"Our close collaboration with Netflix on Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales has already proven that together we create a strong partnership. This is a unique opportunity to level-up the studio on all fronts and continue on our mission together.”

It is not the first gaming venture for the company, but it does show that the company is serious about breaking into the world of gaming.

Night Studios and Netflix Gaming moves made in 2021

In September 2021, the streaming service acquired Night School studio, perhaps best known for Oxenfree. This is where it all seemed to begin, leading to a gaming app.

The streaming site created “Netflix Games” for mobile devices in November 2021 and launched with six titles. They confirmed the games offered would be included with a subscription to their service, so there was no extra cost.

Wario64 @Wario64



They will still develop Oxenfree II. "The Netflix team has shown the utmost care for protecting our studio culture and creative vision." Netflix has acquired Night School Studio (Oxenfree dev) bit.ly/3APBYOB They will still develop Oxenfree II. "The Netflix team has shown the utmost care for protecting our studio culture and creative vision." Netflix has acquired Night School Studio (Oxenfree dev) bit.ly/3APBYOBThey will still develop Oxenfree II. "The Netflix team has shown the utmost care for protecting our studio culture and creative vision." https://t.co/mmiWcSnETg

Another very bold move would be for the games to have no ads or in-game purchases on top of that. This makes them a serious competitor if they can secure studios to join them. There is no shortage of gaming subscriptions right now, but this one is aimed at more regular, casual fans.

They aim for a customer base that already exists and will see games familiar to them, as they are easily tied to properties on the streaming site. The streaming service is keeping its eye on the gaming world and will no doubt make further acquisitions in the future.

