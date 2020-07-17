5 best games on Roblox in 2020

Roblox, which was released in the year 2006, has emerged as one of the most popular game platforms among children aged 9-12.

Its platform provides players with the right tools to create their own games that other users can also play. The range of games offered by Roblox is subsequently vast and each game is unique in its own way.

5 best games on Roblox

Here are the five best games that you can play on Roblox:

#1 Phantom Forces

Phantom Forces (Image Courtesy: Roblox)

If you love playing first-person shooter games, then Phantom Forces is for you. You can play this game without worrying about the controls as they are quite easy. There are some advanced features in the game but you would require them much later. This game is sure to give you PUBG and Call of Duty vibes.

#2 Ghost Simulator

Ghost Simulator (Image Courtesy: Roblox Blog)

In this game, you will be required to hunt for ghosts in various places- like forests, fields and deserts- and catch them with a vacuum cleaner.

#3 Murder Mystery 2

Murder Mystery 2 (Image Courtesy: Roblox)

If you love games like L.A. Noire, then Murder Mystery 2 will surely appeal to you. The graphics and characters in this game are nowhere close to the Rockstar Games classic but you will not be disappointed with the gameplay.

#4 Jailbreak

Jailbreak (Image Courtesy: Roblox)

You can play Jailbreak either as a criminal or an officer. If you play as a criminal, you will need to escape the prison and if you are playing as a police officer, you will be required to stop any prisoner from escaping.

#5 Dungeon Quest

Dungeon Quest (Image Courtesy: Roblox)

If you love games with a fantasy backdrop, then you can choose to play Dungeon Quest. You can raid dungeons, loot treasure and defeat your enemies with spells and weapons in this adventure game.