5 best graphics cards to play Sons of the Forest at 60 FPS

Sons of the Forest had its initial release on February 23, 2023, and has turned quite a few heads. This sequel to The Forest from 2014 is a survival horror game that was one of the most anticipated AAA titles of 2023. Similar to the S.T.A.L.K.E.R games, Sons of the Forest demands considerable graphics power to run seamlessly.

There are many GPUs on the market and most of the high-range ones are more than capable of running the game at 60 FPS. Framerates majorly depend on the graphics settings of the game and the resolution we choose to play in. DLSS and other upscaling support also play a vital part in yielding high frame rates for these graphics-heavy titles.

Here, we have 5 GPUs ranging from mid to high level to run this new release from Endnight Games at an average of 60 FPS or more. It should be noted that the framerates can reach far beyond the mentioned average FPS values.

RTX 4090, RTX 4070 Ti, and 3 other GPUs to run Sons of the Forest at 60 FPS

1) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

The GeForce RTX 4090 is one of the newest cards from NVIDIA. Needless to say, the GPU's sheer processing power can take on any of the AAA titles thrown at it. With 24 GB GDDR6X VRAM and DLSS upscaling, you can easily draw out an average of 105 FPS at 4k resolution.

This average only goes up for 1440p and 1080p resolutions. Under ultra settings, this beast of a card can draw out averages of 115 and 120 FPS, respectively. The game settings can be set to ultra while still obtaining outstanding performances.

The GPU runs Sons of the Forest and other graphics-heavy games with absolute ease and is possibly the most powerful GPU on the market so far.

2) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

NVIDIA introduced DLSS 3 with the RTX 4070 Ti. With this upscaling technology, we see considerable upgrades to gameplay across the board. The card excels at providing high framerates and frame generation. At a lower price than the Radeon RX 7900 XT, this GPU is a better choice for gaming.

The RTX 4070 Ti has seen more than 120 FPS in 1080p and ultra settings for Sons of the Forest. With DLSS, we witness an average of 105-115 FPS at 1440p and around 75-85 FPS at 4K resolution. With performances like this, the RTX 4070 Ti is a great choice for most high-end games.

3) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

The 30 series from NVIDIA has garnered much attention from gamers over the years. RTX 3060 is one of the market's most popular mid-range gaming GPUs. Enhanced ray tracing ensures surreal graphics, especially for survival games like this. The 12 GB variant has powerful processing abilities and can handle most high-end games with relative ease.

As for Sons of the Forest, we see an average of 85 FPS in 1080p and ultra-high settings with DLSS turned on. Turning the resolution to 1440p will drop the framerates to around 65-75 FPS, depending on the system. It's only when we go for 4K that we get to see considerable frame drops, which is impressive enough for this mid-range GPU.

Thus, RTX 3060 is a good GPU to play Sons of the Forest in 1080p and 4k resolutions.

4) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

Team Red's Radeon RX 6700 XT is considered equivalent to NVIDIA's RTX 3070 and is competitively priced as such. With its RDNA2 architecture, it goes toe-to-toe with its NVIDIA equivalents. However, when it comes to upscaling, it uses FSR, which falls short compared to DLSS technology.

At 1440p and ultra settings, this card can produce a steady average of 55 FPS, with the max framerate reaching 75 at times. So opting for high or medium settings will yield a few more frame rates. However, the average framerate gets jacked up to 75 FPS when played in 1080p under ultra settings.

Thus, the card pulls through nicely for these resolutions and is good enough for Sons of the Forest.

5) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

One of the cheaper options on the list is the GeForce RTX 2060. Compared to mid-range and high-end GPUs, this one falls short regarding high-resolution gameplay. Nonetheless, at budget prices, this GPU produces sufficient processing power and frame rates for AAA titles.

The card fares well in 1080p resolution under medium settings where the average crosses 70 FPS at times. The frame rate starts to drop once we switch to higher settings where it hardly touches 60 FPS. That said, it rarely drops below 50 FPS even in ultra settings.

These performances are bound to dampen once we switch to 1440p or 4K resolutions. Thus, the RTX 2060 can work well for this game as long as we complement it with a powerful CPU. You can always tweak the graphics settings for better results.

When it comes to gaming GPUs, powerhouse cards are surely unparalleled but rarely go easy on the pocket. Thus, budget and mid-range GPUs are what we usually look for and fortunately, there are plenty of them that provide amazing performances for high-end games like Sons of the Forest.

