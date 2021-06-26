5 best gun combinations in PUBG Mobile Lite to rank up quickly

PUBG Mobile Lite is perhaps one of the most competitive battle royale titles in the mobile battle royale genre.

Season 25 of PUBG Mobile Lite is about to end, and players are trying to push their rank tiers to the maximum level before a new season begins. Besides proper skill and sensitivity, a proper gun combination is also an essential aspect while rank pushing.

As PUBG Mobile Lite allows players to carry one primary and one secondary weapon, this article will share some of the best gun combinations that will be most effective for players.

Best gun combos in PUBG Mobile Lite

Note: This list suggests some of the high-damage weapon combos for PUBG Mobile Lite and reflects the author's individual opinion.

5) AKM + Scar

In PUBG Mobile Lite's arsenal, the AKM and Scar both belong to the Assault Rifle category. The high recoil of AKM, however, makes it challenging for players to utilize it at mid-range.

As a result, AKM can be used for close-range fighting, while players can use Scar for mid- and long-range spraying.

4) M416 + Groza

The Groza is the most potent airdrop weapon in the Assault Rifle category. It has strong recoil but can be devastating in close-range combat when combined with a red dot sight and suppressor.

The M416 can take down enemies at long and mid-range distances when equipped with appropriate accessories (compensator, foregrips, etc.) and a 6x or 3x scope.

3) M762 + M416

M762 is well-known for its tremendous damage, while M416 is an excellent choice for mid and long-range spraying.

The latter has a significantly more steady recoil. Both of these weapons, when combined, can be an excellent choice for mid-range and close-range fighting.

2) M249 + Mini14

The M249 is also an airdrop weapon known for its massive magazine capacity. It is an LMG (Light-Machine Gun) that uses 5.56mm ammunition and is lethal for close-range assaults.

The Mini14 is a DMR (Designated Marksman Rifle) with a great range and severe damage. This pair can be beneficial in both long as well as close-range combat.

1) M416 + DP28

M416 with DP28 is the ideal combo for players that like long-range combat. The DP28 uses 7.62mm ammo and can deal significant damage over long distances while maintaining stability.

On the other hand, the M416 will be advantageous for mid and close-range assaults.

