5 best Free Fire guns with the highest damage stats

Guns always play an important role in battle royale titles like Free Fire.

A gun that deals high damage gives players an advantage on the battlefield. The higher the damage, the better the gun.

However, in certain weapons, high damage also means high recoil. Fortunately, players can control recoil by equipping suitable attachments on the weapon.

This article lists the five guns that can deal the most damage in Free Fire.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking. All the weapon stats shown in this listicle have been collected from the official website of Garena Free Fire.

Guns that can deal the most damage in Garena Free Fire

1) M14 (Assault Rifle)

The M14 in Free Fire

The M14 has the highest damage stats in the AR category of weapons. Though it is not fully automatic, it has a high damage rate of 77. It also has an accuracy of 57.

Besides the M14, the AK and the Groza are also powerful ARs with a high damage rate of 61.

2) VSS (SMG)

The VSS has the highest damage stats in the SMG class in Free Fire. It has a damage rate of 54 and an accuracy of 73.

Apart from the VSS, the Thompson and the UMP also have damage stats of 50 each.

3) AWM (Sniper Rifles)

The AWM in Free Fire

Although all sniper rifles in Free Fire have the same damage rate of 90, the AWM has been singled out for its high range of 91. This weapon also has great mobility at 65.

4) M1887 (Shotgun)

The M1887 has the highest damage rate in the SG category of weapons. It deals heavy damage of 100 but is a double-barrelled shotgun that only holds 2 SG ammo in one magazine. The weapon also has an armor-penetrating stat of 54.

5) M1873 (Pistol)

The M1873 in Free Fire

The M1873 is a mini shotgun that falls under the Pistol category. It has a high damage rate of 94 and a good movement speed of 75.

Other than the M1873, the Desert Eagle also has a high damage rate of 90.

