5 best guns in PUBG Mobile Lite for beginners

PUBG Mobile Lite, the lighter version of PUBG Mobile, is known for its quick and intense Battle Royales. The sessions feature 60 players and last for up to 15 to 20 minutes. The lesser storage space required to run this game makes it favorable for devices with limited RAM.

Newbies might be overwhelmed due to the sheer variety of guns in PUBG Mobile Lite. Not all guns are balanced or easy to use. This short list will help newbies choose easy-to-use and effective weapons.

Top PUBG Mobile Lite Guns for Beginners

1) M762

Image via PUBG, YouTube

M762 is one of the best Assault Rifles that players can pick up. With a damage of 47 and firing rate of 80, M762 is great for short and mid range combat. The recoil of M762 is quite high. However, this can be resolved by attaching a vertical foregrip.

The best thing about this gun? Players don't have to chase an airdrop to get their hands on this.

2) Vector

Image via PUBG LITE Survivor's Guide

Vector is a favorite for many PUBG Mobile Lite players. Belonging to the Submachine Guns family, Vector is quite easy to use. It has low recoil, does decent damage and has a higher fire rate, making it useful for close and mid range combat.

3) Micro UZI

Image via PUBG LITE Survivor's Guide

Micro UZI is lauded for its high fire rate of 0.048 seconds. This means that once a player sets accurate aim, it only takes a few shots to bring the enemy down. The hun is perfect for short-range combat.

The UZI magazine is short, with only 25 bullets. This can be tackled by using ammo economically.

4) SCAR-L

Image via PUBG LITE Survivor's Guide

SCAR-L is popular with players due to its all-round performance. With a low recoil, the Assault Rifle is relatively easy to use. Vertical foregrip, scope, and compensator make it easier to knock enemies down with SCAR-L.

As the gun has slow bullet speed, players should combine it with a faster gun like UZI.

5) M24

Image via PUBG LITE Survivor's Guide

M24 belongs to the sniper family and is often seen as the next best alternative to Kar98K. It can do a lot of damage from long distances. With a damage of 75, the gun can take down enemies with just a few shots.

Note: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

