5 best impostor games like Among Us

Among Us is a game about deceit, betrayal, and sabotage, all elements that make for incredibly fun multiplayer gameplay. If you haven’t already heard of this title, which has taken the world by storm, you need to gather your friends around and start playing today!

Among Us allows you to either play as part of the crew, tasked with finishing small missions to win, or as impostors, who will sabotage these tasks and kill the crew one by one.

This game has managed to enrapture audiences worldwide, and there are a few other titles that have similar gameplay. Nevertheless, if you’re not done stabbing your friends in the back, maybe you can try becoming the impostor again in some of the following offerings.

5 best alternatives to Among Us

1) Enemy on Board

Image credits: Steam

Enemy on Board is Among Us meets League of Legends — the creators of this game say so themselves. You’ll start onboard space stations, with six crew members and two deadly aliens who will try to get you at every step.

Trust is a luxury you cannot afford, as the aliens will come to hunt you down in this thrilling title. Enemy on Board is still in Early Access and is getting new updates regularly.

2) Unfortunate Spacemen

Image credits: Steam

Another multiplayer game that brings players to a space saga filled with murder and deceit, Unfortunate Spacemen is inspired by gameplay made famous by Among Us.

There is a Monster hiding amongst your group and will not hesitate to devour you throughout the game. While the gameplay is very similar to Among Us, its distinct story mode is a breath of fresh air.

3) Project Winter

Image credits: Steam

Project Winter brings together the elements of harsh survival gameplay and betrayal from games such as Among Us. It allows you to survive in the wilderness with the help of other survivors, but traitors are lurking amongst you, whose only goal is to stop you from successfully surviving.

If you play as the traitor, your goal will be to confuse and deceive the survivors to make sure they don’t persevere for long.

4) Deceit

Image credits: Steam

Deceit is a game that’s a lot like Among Us, but one that’s much scarier and deadlier. The game’s dark and sinister tones are very distinct from the comparably light-heartedness of Among Us.

This title features a Game Master who has taken players hostage, three of whom have been infected by a virus. The Infected must pose as Innocents until it’s time for them to kill, while the latter try to survive until they can escape from the Infected.

5) Secret Neighbor

Image credits: Steam

Secret Neighbor is the multiplayer follow-up to the popular game called Hello Nighbor, in which the player has to sneak into the creepy basement of their neighbor to rescue another player.

In this multiplayer iteration, you have to sneak into the creepy basement yet again to rescue one of your friends, but this time, one of them is the neighbor in disguise. You have to successfully save the friend before the neighbor can isolate and attack each of you.