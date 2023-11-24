5 best indie games you should buy during the Steam Autumn Sale

The Steam Autumn Sale is offering thousands of deals on video games across several genres. The selection ranges from popular AAA releases to indie titles made by new and independent developers. Players can now obtain these games at affordable prices and check them out.

This article lists five indie games that you should buy during the Steam Autumn Sale.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

5 amazing indie games to purchase during the Steam Autumn Sale

1) Disco Elysium

Price: $9.99 / 9,99€ / £8.74 / ₹225

$9.99 / 9,99€ / £8.74 / ₹225 Discount: 75%

Disco Elysium is an RPG game developed by ZA/UM. Here, the player takes on the role of a detective who has lost his memory and has been sent to solve a case involving an individual who was lynched by a group of people living in Revachol.

The game does not involve direct engagement or equipment use but revolves around choice-based options and skill checks, which can be improved by progressing through the story. The outcome of the plot is also heavily influenced by one's choices.

You can purchase Disco Elysium on Steam by clicking this link.

2) Undertale

Price: $2.99 / 2,99€ / £2.09 / ₹110

$2.99 / 2,99€ / £2.09 / ₹110 Discount: 70%

Undertale is an indie role-playing game developed and published by Toby Fox. The title follows the story of a young girl who accidentally falls into a world of monsters. The player has the option of befriending or fighting each monster, which affects the ending.

Undertale features a turn-based combat system in which players must damage their opponents while avoiding their attacks. The game also allows players to resolve battles peacefully, giving them a choice between killing everyone or forgiving them.

You can buy Undertale on Steam by clicking this link.

3) Cuphead

Price: $13.99 / 13,99€ / £10.49 / ₹395

$13.99 / 13,99€ / £10.49 / ₹395 Discount: 30%

Cuphead is a popular 2D run-and-gun platformer title released in 2017 by Studio MDHR. It features a cartoon art style from the 1930s that sets it apart from similar games.

Since its release half a decade ago, Cuphead has been nominated for and won several awards. A DLC titled Delicious Last Course was released for it in July 2022, extending the storyline.

You can buy Cuphead on Steam by clicking this link.

4) Dead Cells

Price: $14.99 / 14,99€ / £13.19 / ₹377

$14.99 / 14,99€ / £13.19 / ₹377 Discount: 40%

Dead Cells is a roguelike action-platformer title developed by a French studio called Motion Twin. The title features challenging gameplay in a never-ending dark world.

Each level and its enemies are generated randomly. Moreover, the game features permadeath, which means that when a player dies, all their progress is lost.

The Steam store page of Dead Cells is available here.

5) Don't Starve Together

Price: $5.09 / 5,09€ / £3.73 / ₹156

$5.09 / 5,09€ / £3.73 / ₹156 Discount: 66%

Don't Starve Together is a top-down multiplayer survival game by Klei Entertainment. Here, players must find food to survive, scout resources to build shelter, and fight monsters. Additionally, the title features a season system, which determines the duration of the day/night cycle.

The environment and characters of Don't Starve Together are regularly updated to keep the game interesting.

Don't Starve Together can be purchased on Steam by clicking this link.

Although there are plenty of indie games to choose from during the Steam Autumn Sale, these titles offer both good storylines and gameplay.