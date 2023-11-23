Best multiplayer games you should buy this Steam Autumn Sale

The Steam Autumn Sale is here and will run until November 28, 2023. For gamers looking to fill their Steam library with some hot multiplayer and PvP titles, this is the perfect chance. Valve's store offers hefty discounts on a wide range of games that can please you. Be it competitive or casual, the list is massive, sprawling across numerous titles to pick from. A few of them are also recent releases, making the sale all the more fun for gamers.

This article will list the 5 best multiplayer games to pick from the ongoing Steam Autumn Sale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five best multiplayer titles to pick from Steam Autumn Sale 2023

1) Elder Scrolls Online ($5.99)

Purchase Elder Scrolls Online

The popular Elder Scrolls title and the first one in the franchise to take on the multiplayer world, Elder Scrolls Online, is available at a 70% discount during the ongoing sale. Released back in 2014, Elder Scrolls Online delivers an interesting experience for RPG enthusiasts as it blends combat and magic with the classic Elder Scrolls formula.

ESO can offer you a fresh, open world to explore across the continent of Tamriel, located on the planet of Nirn, where you can craft, explore, and fight against both AI and real opponents.

2) Battlefield 2042 ($9.59)

Purchase Battlefield 2042

The most recent Battlefield title was a miss for many gamers. However, DICE is slowly making a comeback with regular updates and polishing features that turned 2042 into a community favorite.

You can pick the title up at a whopping 84% discount on Steam before the sale ends. Battlefield 2042 is a refreshing multiplayer experience in many ways. The new class system added to it offers a unique take on the game, according to fans.

2042 also comes with a pretty low system requirement compared to some of the recent multiplayer titles, making it easier for many to play it. Currently, Battlefield 2042 is seeing a spike in its playerbase due to the recent sale and many updates. This might be a good time for you to join in.

3) Rainbow Six Siege ($7.99)

Purchase Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege has come a long way since its release in 2015. Ubisoft's popular tactical shooter is available at a 60% discount with the current sale. Moreover, it may be the perfect time for you to start. Siege offers a unique tactical experience that blends gunplay with a utility like no other. If you are looking for a change of pace with competitive shooters, Siege might be the game for you.

With over 60 Operators present in the game, there are plenty of characters to try out that match your playstyle. From indulging in environmental destruction to tactically taking over an area, Rainbow Six Siege is a dynamic shooter that has it all.

4) Forza Horizon 5 ($29.99)

Purchase Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is a racing title that offers speed enthusiasts an excellent PvP experience. Released in 2021, the title is available at a 50% discount with the Steam Autumn Sale. Take over the vibrant land of Mexico with a plethora of tracks and cars to pick from.

Set in the rugged Sierra Neuva setting, Forza Horizon 5 is a perfect racing title to have in your Steam library. Moreover, it also offers a co-op mode to enjoy it with your friends.

5) Mortal Kombat 11 ($4.99)

Purchase Mortal Kombat 11

With the release of Mortal Kombat 1, many gamers are interested in trying out some of the older titles in the franchise. For them, Mortal Kombat 11 can be the perfect game. Available at a 90% discount on Steam, MK11 offers a solid single-player campaign alongside a strong multiplayer experience.

For fighting games enthusiasts, MK11 offers plenty of brutality and engaging combat to enthrall you on your PvP journey.

While the Steam store offers many other titles for you to explore, you can try out these games for a refreshing multiplayer experience.