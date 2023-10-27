Battlefield 2042 Season 6 Dark Protocol: Release date, maps, mode, and more

Battlefield 2042 Season 6 Dark Protocol is a thrilling addition to the popular game. The season introduces a new event, maps, and a game mode that promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. The Dark Protocol limited-time event will feature a game mode called Killswitch, where you must face off against AI-controlled synthetic soldiers known as Geists.

Let’s now take a look at key information that you should know about Dark Protocol in Battlefield 2042 Season 6.

Battlefield 2042 Season 6 Dark Protocol release date

The Dark Protocol event in Battlefield 2042 is scheduled to run from October 31, 2023, to November 14, 2023. It will provide you with two weeks of intense and thrilling gameplay.

Battlefield 2042 Season 6 Dark Protocol maps

The Dark Protocol event will introduce several new maps designed to support the new Killswitch mode. It will provide you with a diverse range of environments to explore and conquer.

These maps are as follows:

Redacted

Manifest

Spearhead

Hourglass

Battlefield 2042 Season 6 Dark Protocol game mode

As mentioned earlier, the Dark Protocol event introduces a new game mode called Killswitch. This is a 12v12 mode where you are tasked with securing AI nodes to score points while fending off enemy Geists in horde-style gameplay.

Here’s how it works:

Secure: AOS nodes are objectives around the level that activate one at a time. Enter the node and hold it until captured, interrupted or otherwise, to score the node and one point for your team.

AOS nodes are objectives around the level that activate one at a time. Enter the node and hold it until captured, interrupted or otherwise, to score the node and one point for your team. Synthesize: The AOS nodes aren’t the only objective. Boreas’ Geist spawner – the Forge – is online. If you can’t seem to break through the enemy’s defenses or need more muscle to fortify a held point, interact with the Forge to deploy a small squad of Geists to ambush any enemies foolish enough to engage them.

The AOS nodes aren’t the only objective. Boreas’ Geist spawner – the Forge – is online. If you can’t seem to break through the enemy’s defenses or need more muscle to fortify a held point, interact with the Forge to deploy a small squad of Geists to ambush any enemies foolish enough to engage them. Survive: Once you take an AOS node, you score one point, disabling the node and activating the next one. Race the enemy to it, and try to hold it as best you can through the barrage of gunfire and Geists. The first team to score five points wins.

Battlefield 2042 Season 6 Dark Protocol limited-time bundles

Battlefield 2042 Season 6 Dark Protocol is going to feature three limited-time bundles. They are as follows:

No Antidote (2000 Battlefield Coins)

(2000 Battlefield Coins) Hot Spot (2000 Battlefield Coins)

(2000 Battlefield Coins) Ascension Company (3500 Battlefield Coins)

Ascension Company will feature No Antidote and Hot Spot in a combined bundle.

Dark Protocol is set to bring exciting new content to Battlefield 2042 Season 6. With its new maps and modes, you can look forward to hours of thrilling gameplay in the coming weeks.