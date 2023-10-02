Battlefield Season 6 Dark Creations: Release date, new map, weapons, and more

Prepare for an explosive journey as we dive into Battlefield 2042 Season 6: Dark Creations. This thrilling new season, launching on October 10, promises a dark, infantry-focused Battlefield loaded with surprises. From jump scares to mysterious Easter eggs, get ready for an immersive experience that might include zombie-like foes and a Halloween event that competes with the best.

Expect brand-new gameplay, perhaps superhuman transformations, gadgets, and mysterious vehicles that will undoubtedly heighten the stakes. The introduction of a new weapon and devices only accentuates the excitement as Battlefield prepares to take on Call of Duty's Halloween-themed events.

Details about Battlefield 2042 Season 6 update: Dark Creations

An exciting new chapter in the franchise will be introduced with the arrival of a gameplay trailer on Thursday, October 5, just days before the much-awaited release date. Prepare for an abundance of exciting updates, including a "claustrophobic" new map, a Halloween-themed twist, and the promise of game-changing innovations.

New maps coming in Battlefield Season 6 Dark Creations

New CQC map (Image via DICE)

DICE has teased a close-quarters Battlefield map that is situated in Scotland's Outer Hebrides. The location was discovered to be an island off the coast of Scotland after the battlefield community cracked several easter eggs. According to the trailer for the Dark Creation update, the map appears to be a linear-style area enclosed in a gloomy artificial atmosphere.

New weapons coming in the Season 6 Dark Creations update

The Season 6 update is expected to feature an assault rifle, a marksman rifle, and a sidearm:

Assault Rifle: VHX-D3

Pistol: L9CZ

Marksman Rifle: G482

New vehicles coming in Season 6 Dark Creations Update

YUV-2 Dragonfly (Image via DICE)

The trailer for Dark Creations teases what looks like a quadcopter-style aerial vehicle called YUV-2 Dragonfly.

New Vehicle and HUD enhancements coming in Season 6 Dark Creations update

The following adjustments will be made to ground vehicles as part of Season 6 Dark Creations:

Gravity alterations.

Turn rate improvements.

Suspension and wheel traction improvements.

Tanks will be harder to flip from vehicle collisions

Lowered tank track friction (making it feel lighter when maneuvering in all directions)

Increased engine power when running on the lowest RPM (improving acceleration + reverse & turning from a standstill point)

Ground vehicle handling improvements and UI enhancements are in the works.

New gadgets coming in the Season 6 Dark Creations update

The season 6 update will include fresh gadgets, along with a new map, weapons, etc. Throwable ammunition and medical packs will be among these new devices.

New Engineers changes coming in the Season 6 Dark Creations update

A while ago, DICE made changes to the attack helicopter and somewhat nerfed the Engineer launchers. The Engineer class of operatives is expected to undergo even more profound changes with the arrival of the Dark Creations update.

New Game mode speculations in the Season 6 Dark Creations update

EA intends to offer a unique experience to players who seek dread and fear during October. In the future update, a cavalcade of horror is promised, with "twisted experiments gone wrong" among the things to watch out for. The appearance of soldiers who resemble zombies is implied in the trailer, alluding to a brand-new game mode.