Battlefield 2042 is being majorly revamped in terms of content and player count, with Season 6 introducing plenty of new content for players. Moreover, Electronic Arts is celebrating the launch with a free weekend, which concluded a few days ago. To make matters even more interesting, the game is currently available at a massive 84% discount.

Despite a tough start, DICE has managed to recover much of the lost traction. With new weapons and maps, the developer has managed to regain the interest of the gaming community, with over 100,000 concurrent gamers recently playing the game on Steam alone.

While the free weekend is over, players can still get their respective copies at a major discount.

Battlefield 2042's recent discount is the highest of all time

Over the last year, DICE has taken several steps to help Battlefield 2042 reach more gamers. It is already available on EA Play and on the Xbox Game Pass as well. That's not all, as players can now acquire their copy for a highly reasonable price.

The standard edition is usually available for a listed price of $59.99, but it is currently available at an 84% discount on Steam. It has the full game but no additional content. Players seeking a more comprehensive experience can opt for the Elite Edition. It comes with all the content released in the first four seasons of the game.

Thanks to a 67% discount on Steam, the Elite Edition can be bought for $29.69 instead of its full price of $89.99. This includes new weapons, maps, and four specialists introduced in the first four seasons of the game. The offer is especially suitable for new players who might have missed out on all the earlier content.

While the discount percentage on the Standard Edition is higher, the Elite Edition offers more value with all the extra content, which is automatically unlocked upon purchase. The weapons will provide new players with the jumpstart they need and help them keep up with Season 6, which also introduces a new Battle Pass.

The current discount on Battlefield 2042 is available universally on Steam and runs until October 26. As an alternative, players can also try all the content without making a full purchase of Battlefield 2042. All they need is an active EA Play subscription.

However, a lot of content released previously will be locked with the subscription, and the amount of grind new players will have to put in would be a lot.