All new weapons in Battlefield 2042 Season 6: Dark Creations

Battlefield 2042 Season 6: Dark Creations is the latest set of content to go live, and has brought a host of new content for the community. One of the most exciting components will certainly be the new weapons that DICE has added to the existing list. It adds to the ever-expanding list, which has increased with seasonal content after the game's launch.

Despite the rocky release, the latest Battlefield game has reached a respectable position in terms of player count and content. The recently held free weekend saw over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam, with many more joining across the different consoles. Battlefield 2042 Season 6: Dark Creations will certainly be an interesting option for beginners and veterans alike when it comes to the guns that have been added.

Battlefield 2042 Season 6: Dark Creations will certainly create new interest among players

All new Season 6 content (Image via Dice)

While there are new weapons in Battlefield 2042 Season 6: Dark Creations, they're not one of the key focuses of the latest update. In fact, there are three new items that players can unlock throughout the season, and all of them are of different types, which offers more flexibility to the community.

G428: This is a marksman rifle that can offer plenty of range and a significant amount of DPS when used properly. Compared to traditional long-range rifles, it has a noticeably faster rate of fire that can be useful on certain maps.

VHX-D3: Battlefield 2042 Season 6: Dark Creations witnesses the introduction of yet another assault rifle in the form of the VHZ-D3. Based on players' early impressions, the latest addition can pack a punch with its low recoil, high mobility, and rapid rate of fire.

L9CZ: The final part of the trio of new weapons in Battlefield 2042 Season 6: Dark Creations is a sidearm, which can do a decent amount of damage at close range.

Like the previous seasons, all three guns are unlockable for free. They're part of the seasonal tier and can be accessed along the free path. Players won't require the premium version of the season pass as long as unlocking the weapon is their key priority. However, the premium path offers a lot more rewards, including legendary outfits that are not available elsewhere.

The new season also brings a new game mode in the form of Redacted, which will be exciting for those who love intense close-quarter combat. Moreover, EA has also released an Elite Edition, which brings together more than a year's worth of content for an affordable price. This includes previously released weapons and specialists during the first four seasons, and it's perfect for any new player who wants to avoid playing the waiting game.