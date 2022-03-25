How many active players does Battlefield 2042 have on Steam in March 2022?

The latest iteration of the Battlefield franchise, Battlefield 2042 came out last year in November, and the current situation of the game is not what EA and DICE hoped for prior to its release.

The Battlefield franchise is one of the longest-running franchises from EA in the gaming industry. The first game of the franchise, Battlefield 1942 came out back in September 2002 and since then, the franchise has seen a total of 12 main games that have been cherished by fans of the series.

Ever since the days of Battlefield: Bad Company, the franchise has amassed a huge player base and fan-following. However, with the release of Battlefield 2042, EA seems to have portrayed that the publisher is on its last legs with this franchise. Not only did the game receive mixed reviews from players, but it also did not keep the promises made by both developers and publisher.

As a result, the player count of Battlefield 2042 has plummeted to a record low in the history of this franchise.

Playercount of Battlefield 2042 in March 2022

According to Steamcharts, the game had a staggering 100590 players back in November, with an average of 51299.4 players playing the game every day.

In the month of December, the average fell to 20075.2, with a peak playercount of 47367. By January, the average count had fallen below 8000 and in February there were around 3000 average players every day.

Battlefield 2042 marks March 2022 as its worst month so far as the daily average number of players has fallen to 2046, with a peak of only 3241 players this month.

The reason behind the decline in playercount of Battlefield 2042

While multiplayer FPS games exist in abundance in the gaming industry, nothing can match the graphical and mechanical excellence of Battlefield. With the release of Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4, both DICE and EA peaked the multiplayer experience of any player that tried out the game. The immersive storyline that was introduced with the games was appreciated by the players as well.

However, with this game, EA decided to make a brand new move. While multiplayer is the biggest aspect of the Battlefield franchise, it would have been foolish not to include even a minimal campaign in the game, and EA did just that as they released Battlefield 2042 as a multiplayer-only experience.

Soon enough, the decision backfired as there was so little content to go around with in the game. Not only did the game lack a single-player aspect, but it also had so little to offer multiplayer-wise. Players started to complain that the size of each map was disproportionate with the number of players that were in the match, making the players run around in open spaces without meeting a single enemy for a long time.

Helghast970🐝 @Helghast970 @StvnAd @Battlefield They literally had an open beta to try out and everyone saw the bugs and maps yet you all still bought/preordered anyway @StvnAd @Battlefield They literally had an open beta to try out and everyone saw the bugs and maps yet you all still bought/preordered anyway

Steve @StvnAd @Battlefield "we tricked hundreds of thousands of people into buying a game we knew was terrible and under developed, but would you like a tactical beanie?" @Battlefield "we tricked hundreds of thousands of people into buying a game we knew was terrible and under developed, but would you like a tactical beanie?"

Even though the number of players was sky-high when the game was released last year, now the number is not quite what it was just a few months ago.

