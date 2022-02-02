"We know it flopped": EA admits to poor Battlefield 2042 performance, having kept annual forecasted revenue share at 10%

Electronic Arts have finally admitted the colossal failure of their Battlefield 2042, but according to the publishers, it was supposed to share a big chunk of the revenue anyway.

DICE and EA decided to go back to the modern setting following the mixed reception of the older times in Battlefield V. There has been a lot of promise. However, most of it has gone undelivered so far, with the game grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons possible.

With poor reviews and a plethora of refunds, it was anticipated that the game's financials wouldn't be excellent. At last night's investor meeting, that hunch was confirmed, but there's a fact that might look interesting.

While EA has admitted the game's failure, it has also declared that the revenues it had forecast from the game weren't that high in the first place.

Battlefield 2042's revenue forecast was less than 10% of the annual figures

Battlefield 2042 has been part of only the fourth quarter of the current financial year. It's pretty natural that anticipating the game earning a significant chunk of the revenue will be foolish. But the performances have still been poorer than expected, with EA boss Andrew Wilson admitting the debacle.

" Developing this game with our teams working from home for nearly two years ultimately proved to be challenging," Wilson said by way of explanation.

"Through our processes for testing and preparation, we believed the experience was ready to be put into our players' hands. We launched with strong stability. However, as more players experienced the full game, it became clear that we [had] unanticipated performance issues that we would need to address."

Battlefield 2042 also has issues with design choices, like not having a campaign for starters. Wilson also admitted that design choices were another central area of concern that led to the failure.

"Some of the design choices we made with the game also did not resonate with everyone in our community. We are fully committed to realizing the full potential of this game and fully committed to our Battlefield fans. We have already implemented a series of major updates to the game, and there is more to be done."

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ EA's quarterly revenue is thanked due to Apex Legends and FIFA.



No mention of Battlefield 2042 sales, which is something they generally report on after release. EA's quarterly revenue is thanked due to Apex Legends and FIFA.No mention of Battlefield 2042 sales, which is something they generally report on after release.

Battlefield 2042 has cost the company about $100 Million in revenues. Both Q3 and Q4 revenues have been affected by it. But according to Blake Jorgensen, EA has made more than their initial estimates due to the income earned by other titles like Apex Legends and FIFA 22.

"The reduction is driven by Battlefield 2042 in both Q3 and Q4, but offset by strength in the rest of the business, particularly in FIFA and Apex Legends."

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_



I would have expected a higher net booking prediction if they planned for a BR or something. EA saying Battlefield will be less than 5% of their net bookings next year just proves they don't have any long-term plans for #Battlefield2042 I would have expected a higher net booking prediction if they planned for a BR or something. EA saying Battlefield will be less than 5% of their net bookings next year just proves they don't have any long-term plans for #Battlefield2042.I would have expected a higher net booking prediction if they planned for a BR or something.

Also Read Article Continues below

The CEO of EA further mentioned that while Battlefield 2042's revenues were a concern, the game was forecasted to make only 10% of the revenue in 2021-22 and 5% in 2022-23. While that will be revised and EA has promised changes, Battlefield 2042's situation for its fans couldn't have been any worse.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar