Mortal Kombat 1 beta: All playable characters

Mortal Kombat 1 stands as the eagerly awaited fighting game, promising an intense and adrenaline-pumping combat gaming encounter. Although the reboot is releasing on September 19, 2023, enthusiasts have the chance to engage with the game's beta version. Currently accessible, Mortal Kombat 1 beta is open to players who have pre-purchased the game. Although, it is exclusively accessible to users of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S only.

In the beta version of Mortal Kombat 1, you will have the opportunity to engage in 1v1 multiplayer matches and try out the Klassic Tower mode. It includes a compact yet thrilling selection of primary fighters, as well as cameo fighters.

While the roster isn't extensive, it does feature a lineup of beloved and iconic fighters from throughout the series. This allows you to explore these legendary characters, along with new moves, which are worth trying out.

Liu Kang, Kenshi, and other playable characters in Mortal Kombat 1 beta

Playable characters in the MK 1 beta. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Here is the list of playable characters featured in the beta version of Mortal Kombat 1:

Liu Kang

Kenshi

Kitana

Sub-Zero

Li Mei

Johnny Cage

Li Mei and Kenshi made their series debut in MK Deadly Alliance in 2002. Kenshi remained a playable character in the other installments until MK X, while Li Mei's return to the roster is generating excitement. While Li Mei served as an NPC in MK X and was last playable in MK Armageddon in 2006, her inclusion now marks a thrilling comeback.

Fans have the fantastic opportunity to experience these two iconic additions to the series beta. Moreover, their roles within the narrative of MK 1 are anticipated with even greater excitement.

Excluding Kenshi and Li Mei, the remaining playable characters consist of beloved fan favorites. Among them is Liu Kang, The Earthrealm's guardian. Following the conclusion of the events in MK 11, Liu Kang has been honored as both the Keeper of Time and the God of Fire. Alongside Liu Kang, other iconic inclusions that greatly enhance the value of this beta are Sub-Zero, Kitana, and Johnny Cage.

MK 1 beta: All Kameo fighters

MK 1 is introducing the Kameo fighters, who will essentially serve as your companion fighters. These Kameo fighters are designed to assist you during matches by executing special moves, thereby improving your chances of victory. The following is the roster of Kameo Fighters available for selection in the beta phase:

Jax

Kano

Sonya

Frost.

The beta testing period for MK 1 is set to conclude on Monday, August 21. If you wish to partake in this opportunity, acting promptly is advisable. This will grant you an exclusive preview of NetherRealm Studios' newest addition.