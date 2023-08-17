Mortal Kombat 1 beta preload guide

Mortal Kombat 1, an upcoming fighting game, is ready to offer fans an exclusive preview of its content. Those who have already preordered this game will have the chance to preload its beta version. Scheduled to kick off on August 18 and conclude on August 21, 2023, MK1's testing phase holds significant importance for its developers. This beta will help them make use of player feedback to incorporate modifications prior to the game's official launch.

Therefore, dedicated fans who have preordered Mortal Kombat 1 should take advantage of this chance to offer their valuable feedback to Warner Bros. Games. MK1's beta is available exclusively to players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This article provides details on how to preload this for Mortal Kombat 1.

How to preload Mortal Kombat 1 beta

Players who have digitally preordered MK 1 will have the option to preload the game directly from their respective platform's store. On the other hand, individuals who have preordered this game via physical retailers should follow these instructions to preload the beta version:

You will receive a code receipt from the retailer where you made your purchase. After that, proceed to Account.WBGames.com to create a new account.

Upon completing the registration process and logging in, navigate to Account.WBGames.com/Betas.

Then, locate the section titled "Redeem a Playtest Code."

Enter the code you acquired from the retailer into the designated space and then click the Redeem option.

Following that, choose your preferred gaming platform — either PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S.

Once players select their preferred platform, WB will provide them with a redeemable code for their PSN or Xbox account.

Go to the store of the chosen platform and use the code provided by WB to initiate the preloading procedure.

The MK 1 beta will commence on August 18 at 11 am EDT / 10 am CDT / 8 am PDT and end on Monday, August 21 at 11 am EDT / 10 am CDT / 8 am PDT.

If you encounter any challenges with the procedure or acquiring the beta code, you have the option to visit either the game's official webpage or wbgames.com for assistance. Additionally, it's essential to confirm that you have an active PlayStation Plus and/or Xbox Live Gold subscription. This is important since, according to the WB Games' official website, being subscribed to either service is a requirement for accessing the beta.

One-on-one multiplayer experience and the Klassic Towers mode (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Mortal Kombat 1's beta will offer a one-on-one multiplayer experience and the Klassic Towers mode, where you can face off against AI opponents. During this phase, you'll have the option to choose fighters such as Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, Kenshi, Kitana, Johnny Cage, and Li Mei.

Alongside them, Kano, Sonya, Jax, and Frost will also aid you as the Kameo Fighters. The gameplay trailer of MK 1 was stunning, and this title seems to hold the potential to offer an exhilarating combat experience with unique elements and a fresh storyline.