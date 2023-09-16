Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive release date, new features, and more

Endless Archive is the final content update coming to Elder Scrolls Online this year. With it, Elder Scrolls Online's developers take the flagship Bethesda MMORPG franchise into a content-rich multiplayer environment. The upcoming Update 40 will streamline some of its biggest balance road bumps, as well as introduce some much-needed quality-of-life changes.

Expanding on the groundwork laid by the Elder Scrolls Online Necrom expansion released earlier this year, Endless Archives will once again take you back to Apocrypha to quell a new Daedric threat led by Tho'at Replicanum.

You can find out more about its new dungeons, the lore behind the Archives, and its custodian, Master Malkhest, by tuning into the official developers' preview of the update streamed on September 14, 2023.

Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive release date for all platforms

Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive releases on PC on October 30, 2023 (Windows/Mac). Xbox and PlayStation players, on the other hand, will receive the update two weeks later, on November 14, 2023. Endless Archive owners can also get an early peek into the action by joining the PST release on September 18, 2023.

All major features coming to Elder Scrolls Online with Update 40

Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive will have its fair share of new cosmetics and emotes (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Elder Scrolls Online Endless Archive will feature a new infinitely scaling dungeon for all endurance run enthusiasts, similar to the Abyss dungeon in The Elder Scrolls: Blades.

The dungeon itself will be playable in different wave thresholds that can be broken down into stages, cycles, and arcs. Beating a number of stages where you fight enemy hoards will unlock a random boss fight, which lets you progress to the next cycle.

Beating every five cycles will put you into a boss showdown against the Tho'at Replicanum itself. Defeating this end-boss will guarantee class set rewards and unlock the next arc, where the circle will repeat.

The more important part of Endless Archive, however, will be the base game changes the patch will introduce in Update 40. Rather than content changes, these updates introduce balance and quality-of-life improvements to the gameplay.

Grouping Tool for easier co-op matchmaking

Grouping Tool makes building a raid party much easier (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The new Grouping Tool will let you organize raid parties, or XP farming runs easily without being restricted to your guildmates. You can queue up for a public group to populate your party with other players looking for the selected specific goal, or you can create and hand-pick the party yourself.

Crafting changes

A new Grand Master Crafting station will simplify your attunable crafting station woes. A long-requested community favorite feature, this new crafting platform will let you build items of all armor classes without having to alternate between different servicing furniture.

Alongside this comes an overall adjustment to the crafting economy with the removal of grains. The current system will have you sink grains into upgrading jewelry as well as into platings for crafting heavy armor.

The new update will remove this inventory bloat by simply converting your grains to platings and extant platings into 10 platings.