Best classes for PVP in Elder Scrolls Online

Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) is a massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that allows players to create their own characters and explore the rich and diverse world of Tamriel. You can also interact with other players and engage in one of the most exciting aspects of ESO, the Player versus Player (PvP) combat.

In Elder Scrolls Online, players can engage in PvP battles in various settings, from small-scale skirmishes to large-scale battles involving hundreds of players. However, to succeed in PvP, it's important to choose the right class and build for your playstyle and preferred strategy.

With a plethora of classes and builds to choose from, it can be difficult to identify which one is best suited for PvP. Let's look at the top classes for PvP in ESO and explore their effective skill sets.

Dragonknight and four other classes best used for PvP in Elder Scrolls Online

1) Nightblade

Nightblades are masters of stealth and mobility in Elder Scrolls Online. They excel in one-on-one fights thanks to their Surprise Attack, which deals powerful burst damage. Then they have a crowd control ability called Mass Hysteria. They can disappear using their Cloak ability, making them hard to track and target.

Their Ambush ability can manage to unleash deadly attacks from the shadows, allowing them to teleport quickly and close the gap between their opponents. They can also stun their opponents using the Veiled strike, making them vulnerable to follow-up attacks. This can be combined with the ultimate ability of Incapacitating Strike to finish off the enemies.

2) Templar

Templars are incredibly versatile and can be played as tanks, healers, or DPS. They have strong healing abilities like Breath of Life, making them an excellent choice for group play. They also have access to Radiant Glory, a powerful crowd-control spell that deals massive damage to all nearby enemies and grants the Templar and their allies increased damage resistance.

Templars can also deal significant damage, thanks to their Puncturing Sweep, Solar Flare, Blazing Spear, and Jabs abilities to imbue their attacks with holy power. They are a well-rounded class that can fill various roles depending on the situation.

3) Dragonknight

Dragonknights are best suited for players who prefer a more aggressive playstyle. They have access to powerful area of effect (AoE) damage spells, making them deadly in large-scale battles.

These lethal skills include the Talon ability, which immobilizes enemies in a targeted area, and the Dragon Leap ultimate ability that allows the Dragonknight to leap to a target location, deal damage, and stun nearby enemies upon landing.

They are also incredibly resilient thanks to their Molten Armaments ability, a self-buff that increases the Dragonknight's weapon damage and gives their attacks a chance to deal additional fire damage.

Then there's Burning Embers, a damage-over-time ability that deals fire damage and heals the Dragonknight for a portion of the damage. They are a force to be reckoned with, capable of taking on multiple opponents at once.

4) Sorcerer

Sorcerers are versatile and can be played as damage dealers or support characters. Their Daedric Mines trap ability deals heavy damage and stuns enemies when they trigger it. Their Negate Magic ultimate ability creates a field that silences all enemies within it, preventing them from casting spells or using their abilities, making them excellent at controlling the battlefield.

Sorcerers can also summon pets to assist them in battle using the Twilight Matriarch, giving them an extra edge in combat. They can deal significant damage at range with Crystal Fragments, making them ideal for players who prefer to stay at a safe distance.

They also have a self-healing ability, Dark Exchange, and a self-buff ability that increases movement speed and give them resistance to physical damage, Boundless Storm.

5) Warden

Wardens are a newer class in ESO and are great for players who prefer a mix of damage dealing and healing. They have various skills that make them great for team play, such as the Frozen Gate ability that allows the Warden and their allies to quickly teleport to a targeted location and their Enchanted Forest ultimate ability that creates a field that heals allies and damages enemies within it.

They are a versatile class that can fill multiple roles depending on the situation, and they can deal significant damage with their frost-based attacks. The Arctic Blast targets a cone-shaped AoE ability that deals frost damage and immobilizes enemies.

Elder Scrolls Online offers a wide range of classes with unique abilities and playstyles that can be effective in PvP. Ultimately, the best class for PvP in ESO is the one you enjoy playing the most and fits your preferred playstyle. With practice and skill, any class can become a formidable opponent on the battlefield.

