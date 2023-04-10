Elder Scrolls Online 2023 player count: How many users play the MMO today?

Nearly a decade since its initial release, Elder Scrolls Online remains one of the most popular MMORPGs to this day. With frequent updates, the vast world of Tamriel continues to expand with new regions and chapters added every year.

As a result, those looking to try out the game for the first time or get into the MMO genre are curious about the quality-of-life features it has to offer.

The MMORPG is indeed one of the more accessible titles out there, and although it’s not free to play, many in the community are of the opinion that the game is worth every penny.

Along with the quality-of-life features, new players are also curious about server health and just how many players log in daily. As of writing this article, according to Activeplayer.io, Elder Scrolls Online has enjoyed an active base of 5,050,216 players in the last 30 days.

How popular is Elder Scrolls Online today?

The MMO has a rather active player base. The number of players significantly increased over recent months after the release of the popular High Isles expansion.

Now, with the Necrom chapter almost on its way, there has been a fair bit of excitement amongst players regarding what they can look forward to when the new expansion finally goes live this June. Hence, with the increasing numbers, and the amount of content there is around the game on social media, it’s safe to say that Elder Scrolls Online is far from dying.

When compared to other popular MMORPGs out there, the title is considered among the top five. Here is a list of their total player count:

World of Warcraft: 125.35 million

Destiny 2: 42.78 million

Final Fantasy XIV Online: 41.88 million

Elder Scrolls Online: 22.06 million

Guild Wars 2: 17.93 million

The Necrom expansion will be part of the Shadow Over Morrowind questline and will be arriving for PC/MAC on June 5, 2023, and for Xbox and PlayStation consoles on June 20, 2023.

