5 best public dungeons in Elder Scrolls Online and which zone to find them in

Each zone in Elder Scrolls Online has a public dungeon, where players can explore in search of experience points and, best of all, loot. Some of the game’s zones might have two public dungeons, but each has at least one. You can gather up a few friends to challenge these. With as many as there are in ESO, it might be a little overwhelming to figure out which ones are worth going to. While they’re all great, we’ve picked out a selection of some of our favorites.

In Elder Scrolls Online, public dungeons are marked with an arched doorway on the map, similar to a cave. These are more challenging than delves, but you can also explore them anytime. Completing these is much more than simply beating the bosses - you must also complete all connected quests.

These dungeons also often have storylines attached to them. Thus, if you’re interested in some new challenges, look no further. There is a wealth of fun public dungeons in Elder Scrolls to consider, and here’s a selection for players to definitely check out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Which public dungeons to explore in Elder Scrolls Online

5) Sanguine’s Demense (Shadowfen)

As its name might imply, Sanguine’s Demense is at least tangentially related to the Daedra of Elder Scrolls Online. This public dungeon is home to an eternal party to venerate Sanguine, Daedric Prince of Revelry, who is being honored in this particular location.

This particular dungeon has a very interesting story coupled with fantastic visuals. Anyone who takes a sip of Sanguine’s drink is forbidden to ever leave this eternal party in Elder Scrolls Online, which makes things perhaps a little complicated.

It’s certainly a dungeon that players must experience at least once. It’s also home to the Antiquity “Fanged Curious,” which is part of the Bloodlord’s Embrace set.

4) Labyrinthian (Western Skyrim)

Deep in the mountains of Hjaalmarch, Labyrinthian was originally known as Bromjunaar. Once upon a time, it was the capital of the Dragon Cult, but it is now home to quite a few challenging bosses. It’s also home to the Garneld the Hollow Group Event, alongside its normal bosses.

It’s also a great spot for fans of games like Skyrim and even Arena. As part of this public dungeon in Elder Scrolls Online, players need to stop the resurrection of Morokei, the Dragon Priest. If you’re a fan of the classic Skyrim game and the Winterhold storyline, you owe it to yourself to revisit this area.

3) Village of the Lost (Coldharbour)

The Village of the Lost is a grim but fascinating public dungeon found in Coldharbour, which is home to the Daedric Prince Molag Bal. Three villages have been fused together and are connected by portals. Players will explore the Ruins of Silver Run, the Ruins of Khaj’yahai, and the Ruins of Dushnikh’s Shadow.

If you’ve wanted to explore deep into the realm of Oblivion in Elder Scrolls Online, this is one of the spots in the MMO you should definitely explore. It’s also home to another piece of the Bloodlord’s Embrace - Sanguine Doublet.

2) Forgotten Wastes (Vvardenfell)

The Forgotten Wastes is a pretty huge public dungeon along Vvardenfell’s northern coast. The setting is gorgeous and fairly ominous. You trek across a wasteland covered in fire and lava to restore House Dagoth. That’s right; it is Dagoth Ur’s House.

The antagonist sadly does not show up. But if you're a fan of Morrowind, this is going to be one of the biggest dungeons you’ll want to explore.

Elder Scrolls Online fans go through several areas as part of this public dungeon, such as the stronghold of Kogoruhn, the Drinith Ancestral Tomb, the cave of Kora Dur, the Forgotten Depths, and the Caverns of Kogoruhn. You can also unlock all seven parts of the Sixth House Robe in this dungeon if you’re lucky.

1) Rimmen Necropolis (Northern Elseweyr)

When I was actively playing Elder Scrolls Online on a daily basis, this was my favorite dungeon in the game. It’s a necropolis built with Kjahiit architecture, covered in vines and trees. Darloc Brae and his army are buried here, but they aren’t the threat. Instead, there are several Khajiit Knights who accuse you of defiling their sacred resting place.

This was also one of the more difficult public dungeons I can recall from Elder Scrolls Online. As part of the storyline, players are aiding a Khajiit who has gravely offended one of their ancestors. The fights are intense, the visuals are stunning, and the rewards are worthwhile.

This is only a small selection of excellent dungeons in Elder Scrolls Online. There are plenty of them scattered around the MMO, but these are a few of my absolute favorites that should be experienced at least once.

With the next expansion coming soon, titled Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, players will no doubt have several more dungeons that will be worth delving into as the Telvanni Peninsula opens up.

Poll : 0 votes