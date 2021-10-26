How do Skyshards work in The Elder Scrolls Online?

Skyshards are an integral part of The Elder Scrolls Online, as they provide many of the skill points that players will need for their character. For new players, however, the bright Skyshards scattered around Tamriel may seem odd for an MMO or an Elder Scrolls game at first.

When players first start The Elder Scrolls Online, there will be Skyshards to find in any zone they go to. If players start in the Coldharbour tutorial, there is even a Skyshard that will need to be activated in the dark Daedric realm as well. Regardless of a player's level, Skyshards will always be relevant as a key aspect of character progression in The Elder Scrolls Online.

What is the purpose of Skyshards in The Elder Scrolls Online?

Skyshards are clearly indicated by a beam of light that soars fairly high into the sky. They can be spotted easily from a distance, and there are some places where the Skyshards are guaranteed to appear. However, players should know their purpose first.

Anytime players interact with a Skyshard, they gain some of the essence and power from the bright crystal shard. A single Skyshard doesn't have much to offer, but they will form a skill point as players collect them. Every time players collect three Skyshards, they will gain a skill point for use in any skill line they see fit.

This isn't the only way to gain skill points, but it's a massive boost to how many can be collected, and there are a handful in every zone. They aren't marked on the map, however, so it takes some exploration to find every single one, which amounts to some serious skill point boosts. However, there are third party add-ons available for the game that can reveal the locations of Skyshards for PC players.

Where are Skyshards in The Elder Scrolls Online?

The locations in which Skyshards spawn are fairly random when it comes to the open world map. As long as players search the world, they are bound to find some shards. However, some areas in the game have guaranteed shards.

One of the places to look for are Delves, which are marked by torches on the map. Every Delve is guaranteed to have a Skyshard hidden inside, so players should make sure to pick them up before leaving. Public dungeons also have Skyshards every time, and they are marked by a stone cave opening symbol.

Otherwise, players should keep searching Tamriel, as more Skyshards are bound to appear in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Edited by Siddharth Satish