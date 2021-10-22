How to defeat the Crowborne Horror in Elder Scrolls Online

The Witches Festival has a formidable boss in the form of this year's Crowborne Horror as the Halloween event kicks off in Elder Scrolls Online. Anyone who has attempted this boss knows the fight is no easy feat, but the rewards are definitely worth the trouble.

In the past, the Witches Festival in the Elder Scrolls Online meant taking out bosses and events of all kinds to earn Plunder Skulls as a reward. That idea still persists, but the Crowborne Horror is the main attraction during this year's event. The powerful boss is meant for a group and has plenty of dangerous mechanics to watch out for in a battle.

How to fight and win against the Crowborne Horror in the Elder Scrolls Online

Once the players have finished most of the new Witches Festival quest, Plucking the Crow, they'll be tasked with a final battle against the Crowborne Horrow. This boss is certainly a challenge, especially the first time through.

The Crowborne Horrow is meant for group content, and for new players, the fight is certainly going to be tough. But with a full squad of four, it should be fairly simple with good coordination and teamwork. It's even possible to solo the boss as long as players understand its mechanics and have some decent equipment in the Elder Scrolls Online Champion Point ranks.

First, the undead crow and skeleton boss will fight solo against players. The Crowborne Horror boss starts off slow, periodically attacking with cleaves or dash attacks from the sky. However, the difficult mechanics begin once the boss loses more health. Soon enough in the battle, a cauldron will appear, shooting out poisonous spiders continuously across the group.

Along with these pesky spiders, gravestones that spawn skeletons and zombies will emerge to add to the difficulty of the fight. Whether in a group or solo, it is incredibly important to destroy those gravestones as soon as possible. New enemies will continuously spawn as long as they're intact. Eventually, around six will spawn at a time near the 25% health mark, but players can attempt to execute the Crowborne Horror instead.

Rewards for defeating the Crowborne Horror in Elder Scrolls Online

After the fight ends, players are transported back to the Witchmother event location where they can talk to Witchmother Taerma. Players will then receive three Plunder Skulls as the main reward for defeating this boss.

As this event will be present for the next ten days, players can take on this quest once every day, granting a total of ten opportunities to defeat this boss and claim those rewards. With more practice, the Crowborne Horror will get much easier, and there are always players looking for a group in the Elder Scrolls Online zones.

