The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom expansion: All pre-order versions and bonuses revealed

The Elder Scrolls Online’s upcoming expansion which is called Necrom is one of the most anticipated updates making its way to the MMO this June. The expansion is set to go live on June 5, 2023, for PC/MAC, but console users will need to wait it out a little longer as for them Necrom drops on June 20, 2023.

The Elder Scrolls Online @TESOnline

beth.games/3L1qxuy Now is your last chance to pre-order Necrom and receive the Sadrith Mora Spore Pony Pet! Pre-order before April 18th and unlock instant access. Now is your last chance to pre-order Necrom and receive the Sadrith Mora Spore Pony Pet! Pre-order before April 18th and unlock instant access. beth.games/3L1qxuy https://t.co/Htc2mswed5

One of the biggest highlights of the upcoming update is the introduction of a new class called Arcanist. This is the first time since 2019 that the MMO is adding a new class to its roster, and fans are quite excited to try out everything that Necrom has to offer.

Those who are very much looking forward to the new Elder Scrolls Online expansion will be able to get their hands on a few bonuses by pre-ordering certain versions of the game. Below is a list of all the preorder versions that are currently available for The Elder Scrolls Online, along with every single bonus that you will be able to get your hands on once the expansion drops.

All Elder Scrolls Online Necrom pre-order versions and bonuses

1) Necrom Standard Edition bonuses

The Standard edition of the Necrom update will contain the following items that you will be able to get your hands on when the expansion drops

Instant Unlocks:

Sadrith Mora Spore Steed & Spore Pony pair*

Launch Unlocks:

Sadrith Mora Formal Attire costume

Apocryphal Bookwyrm pet

x1 Unfeathered crate

x3 Treasure maps

x2 Experience scrolls (+100% for 1 hour)

2) Necrom Deluxe Upgrade pre-order edition bonuses

The Necrom Deluxe version will have the following content that you will be able to obtain

Instant Unlocks:

Sadrith Mora Spore Steed & Spore Pony pair*

Launch Unlocks:

Sadrith Mora Formal Attire costume

Apocryphal Bookwyrm pet

x1 Unfeathered crate

x3 Treasure maps

x2 Experience scrolls (+100% for 1 hour)

Hermitage Servitor mount

Cipher’s Eye Pocket Watcher pet

Dark Lady’s Headrest memento

Knowledge Eater Armor outfit style

Leaning / Sitting / Standing Scholar emotes

3) Necrom Collection pre-order edition bonuses

The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom’s Collection pre-order edition will have the base game and all the previous six Chapters, which include:

Necrom (New for 2023)

High Isle

Blackwood

Greymoor

Elsweyr

Summerset

Morrowind

Base game

You will also get the following bonuses:

Instant Unlocks:

Sadrith Mora Spore Steed & Spore Pony pair*

Launch Unlocks:

Sadrith Mora Formal Attire costume

Apocryphal Bookwyrm pet

x1 Unfeathered crate

x3 Treasure maps

x2 Experience scrolls (+100% for 1 hour)

4) Necrom Deluxe Collection pre-order edition bonuses

The Deluxe Collection will also include the Necrom Chapter at launch, the base game and all the previous six Chapters:

Necrom (New for 2023)

High Isle

Blackwood

Greymoor

Elsweyr

Summerset

Morrowind

Base game

Additional collectibles will include

Instant Unlocks:

Sadrith Mora Spore Steed & Spore Pony pair*

Launch Unlocks:

Sadrith Mora Formal Attire costume

Apocryphal Bookwyrm pet

x1 Unfeathered crate

x3 Treasure maps

x2 Experience scrolls (+100% for 1 hour)

Hermitage Servitor mount

Cipher’s Eye Pocket Watcher pet

Dark Lady’s Headrest memento

Knowledge Eater Armor outfit style

Leaning / Sitting / Standing Scholar emotes

It’s important to note here that the Elder Scrolls Online Spore Pony pet will only be available through pre-purchase until April 18, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes