5 major changes coming with the Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom expansion

ZeniMax Studios recently hosted a presentation where they revealed what awaits in Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom. The upcoming major expansion will take players back to the region of Morrowind. Specifically, you will travel to a place that hasn’t been seen since The Elder Scrolls: Arena. The Telvanni Peninsula awaits, as does one of the Daedric Princes themselves. It’s going to be a tremendous change of pace for ESO, with fans incredibly excited for what awaits.

From a brand new class, new features, and locations to explore, the Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom is a fascinating update. There's still more to know, as we’ve looked through all of the announcements and discussions to find some of the most interesting changes that are currently on the way to return to Morrowind.

5 major updates in Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

1) New companions coming in ESO: Necrom

During the Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom presentation, a pair of new companions that can aid players on their adventures through the Telvanni Peninsula were revealed. Azandar Al-Cybiades and Sharp-As-Night will be the newest companions arriving in the Necrom chapter of the hit MMO.

For those who missed out on Companions, these are permanent partners that will join you on your adventures in the game's world. Sharp-As-Night is an Argonian Warden, and his backstory is a real mystery. All we know for sure is that he’s a mercenary and that he’s from Blackmarsh. Strangely, his memories are lost to him, and perhaps we can help.

Azandar Al-Cybiades is a male Redguard and was humorously described as “Willy Wonka meets Dumbledore” during the presentation. He’s an Arcanist, and has a singular focus - the pursuit of knowledge during Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom.

2) Returning to Morrowind’s Telvanni Peninsula

The Telvanni Peninsula might be located in Morrowind, but it’s an area that players haven’t really explored since The Elder Scrolls: Arena. This is essentially new to many Elder Scrolls fans. It’s going to have that alienesque landscape that Morrowind is known for, with giant mushroom caps as well as exotic flora and fauna. It’s also home to the city of Necrom, which has also changed since Arena.

Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom will use the titular city as their base of operations for this expansion. A grim location, this is the location where the Dunmer come to bury their dead. However, it isn’t the only familiar place that players will travel to during this expansion.

3) Oblivion Realm Apocrypha, home of Hermeaus Mora

The Oblivion Realm Apocrypha is the home of forbidden knowledge and houses a particular (and fairly neutral) Daedric Prince - Hermaeus Mora. Also known as the Woodland Man or the Gardener of Men, he is the Daedric Prince of knowledge and memory. As such, Hermaeus Mora will make an appearance in Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom.

The visuals for Apocrypha are built from scratch and are filled with cosmic horror and mountains with piles of books containing forbidden knowledge. According to the developers, the Apocrypha that fans know from Skyrim is here, but they put their own spin on it. There’s a lot more to see and do in this foreboding place.

4) More than 40 hours of content is coming in the Necrom chapter

Naturally, Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom will have plenty to see and do as players explore these new areas. There will lots of Delves, Points of Interest, side quests, and people to meet. Additionally, brand new public dungeons will be available for players to challenge. Fans can even look forward to a new type of World Event that must be overcome.

Oblivion Raids will see players heading to Apocyrpha to defeat the invading forces, as well as three powerful bosses. Furthermore, a brand new 12-player trial is on the way as well - Sanity’s Edge. Players will explore the mind of a member of the Mage’s Guild, which promises to be a unique experience. Success in this will mean powerful new gear and rewards.

5) The new class: Arcanist

The third new class to come to Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom is the powerful Arcanist. You’re going to see some pretty fantastic abilities arrive with this class alongside a distinct, brilliant green energy. Arcanists use ancient magic and cosmic body horror to both aid their allies and defeat foes.

They have three skill lines, which, like Warden and Necromancer, are built around Tanking (Apocryphal Soldier), Healing (Curative Runeforms), and Damage (Herald of The Tome). Arcanists have some genuinely striking abilities, and their overall design and skill animations look glorious. It's rather difficult to resist the temptation of bright green laser beams.

Fortunately, players won’t have to wait too long for Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom to arrive. June 5, 2023 is when this expansion officially launches on PC, with June 20, 2023 being the release date for console players.

