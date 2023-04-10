When is the Elder Scrolls Online Necrom update going live? Official release date, new class, events, and more

The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom update is a highly anticipated chapter that fans of the MMORPG have been looking forward to for quite some time now. With the amount of success that High Isles was able to garner, many in the community are quite curious about what they can look forward to when the new expansion finally goes live.

The Nocrom chapter is officially set to go live on June 5, 2023, for PC/MAC, while console users, the ones enjoying the game on Xbox and PlayStation, will need to wait it out a little longer as for them the expansion goes live on June 20, 2023.

One of the biggest highlights of the upcoming chapter will be the addition of a new class called Arcanist. It will be the first time since 2019 that a new class is going to be making its way to Elder Scrolls Online.

Along with the new class, there will be a new map, a storyline, new events, features, and much more to look forward to.

What to expect from the Elder Scrolls Online Necrom expansion?

Here are some of the things that you can expect in the upcoming Necrom update in Elder Scrolls Online:

1) A new map, setting, and story

The new Necrom storyline will be taking place in the Telvanni Peninsula inside the City of Necrom, which is located in the Daedric realm of Apocrypha. The new missions will be a part of the Shadow Over Morrowind adventure and is shown to be one of the most picturesque settings in the MMORPG yet.

The main narrative of the expansion will revolve around Hermaeus, the Daedric Prince of Knowledge, and it’s up to the player character to uncover his secrets by exploring the City of the Dead.

2) New class: Arcanist

As mentioned, this will be the first time that the MMO receives a new class since 2019. The class will be called Arcanist, and is described on the in-game wiki as

“A powerful new class capable of destructive, restorative, or defensive magic by channeling arcane energies, ancient runes, and lot tomes of power.”

Hence, it will be a magic-based archetype that is expected to be versatile in a lot of situations.

3) New trial

The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom update will also be getting a new trial that you will be able to try out with a party of friends. The new trial that is getting added is called Sanity’s Edge, and up to 12 players will be able to take part in it.

The trial will send players into the “mind of a tormented Mages Guild recruit” in roder to be able to save their lives. Completing the trials will offer a fair bit of new rewards and loot.

4) New companions

Necrom will also introduce new companions to the fold, one of which is Azandar Al-Cybiades, who is a Redguard Arcanist, while the other is Sharp-as-Night, who is an Argonian Warden. Once the update goes live, you will be able to interact with them and recruit them to help you complete missions across the open world.

5) New World Event

The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom World Event will be hosted as Oblivion Raids, and they will be tasked to make their way to oblivion in order to protect Hermaeus from the evil Daedric mobs.

