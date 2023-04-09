Best addons to download for Elder Scrolls Online

Addons can severely enhance any game's gameplay experience, especially in RPG or MMORPG games, and it is no different for Elder Scrolls Online (ESO). The community has created an extensive library of addons or mods that players can use to make things easier and enjoyable.

Elder Scrolls Online, released in 2014, expands the gameplay of the world of Tamariel in the online universe, where players may opt to experience the world solo or with friends.

While there are hundreds of addons to choose from, this article will cover the best addons that will enrich the experience in Elder Scrolls Online.

Enhancing The Elder Scrolls Online experience with addons

Certain addons can become game changers as they can add versatility to the gameplay by automating specific processes and making crafting easier. They also notify when a quest cannot be completed without a few pieces of equipment and help to arrange inventory.

The addons to download for Elder Scrolls Online are as follows:

Auto Recharge (and Repair) - XanDDemoX

This addon can set a threshold to recharge and repair components automatically. It does not repair while in combat and only works when not performing any action.

Auto Category and Auto Category Revised

As the name suggests, they can sort items into sets of the same category. It also places items into tradable and non-tradable categories, making it easier to trade with friends and group members.

Bandits UI - Hoft

This mod displays status bars on the screen and a mini-map to track different locations without the requirement to open the map. It also arranges active quests under the mini-map.

BeamMeUp - DeadSoon

BeamMeUp can help players teleport around the vast world for free. The menu will display every teleportal area and show the players and guilds in the area.

BugCatcher - Werewolf Finds Dragon

This addon removes warning messages and other unimportant miscellaneous texts from the screen, including outdated addons and update notifications.

Fancy Action Bars - Andy.s

This will showcase the front and back bars together in a stacked-up way. It also displays a timer to show the time remaining after the casting of an ability and the cooldown to re-cast.

Map Pins - Hoft

The Map Pins addon can help highlight every item available in the vast and open world of Elder Scrolls Online. It also gives the option to toggle between filters and display them on the map.

Quest Map - Captain Blagbird

Quest pickup locations are not hinted at, and this mod can be beneficial, especially for the completionists. It shows every remaining quest available to pick up from the world.

This concludes with a list of addons that can be downloaded to make The Elder Scrolls Online gameplay further entertaining. Downloading the addons using a trusted source is recommended to avoid getting infected.

