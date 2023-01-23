How to remotely craft items through modding in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has a sprawling modding community. People passionate about the game spend hours, if not days making something for other members to enjoy. Modding essentially means modifying the game files to change or add some aspect to the game.

These changes can range from minor fixes to significant overhauls in the game. Many players use modding to fine-tune the game experience to their liking, and with the variety of options available for Skyrim, it is very quickly possible.

Now, modding may seem like an incredibly complicated task, after all, because of how it messes with the game files. But with patience, anyone can amplify their games by adding mods. All that needs to be done is follow a few simple directions.

One cool mod that will be covered today is Remote Crafting, which lets people craft on the go.

How to install Remote Crafting mod for the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

To start modding Skyrim players will need to install a software called Vortex. This is an easy-to-use software that makes modding incredibly straightforward.

Once Vortex is installed, it should automatically detect Skyrim, which needs to be selected. This app also detects any other game to which it can add changes. If the software does not automatically detect the game players want to mod, they will have to input the file location manually via the "manage" tab.

The next step involves downloading the files of Remote Crafting from the Nexus Mods webpage. Drag the files into the Vortex to install the mod and start up the game to see if it works.

It is that easy. The one thing to keep in mind is that modding does mean editing the game files, so it is highly advised to make a backup of the game before the player starts doing anything. A backup of the saves is highly recommended as well.

Installing most other mods follows a similar, if not the same process, but some can require a bit more effort. Players need not worry, as their mod page often has clear-cut instructions for installation. There are also many helpful guides, and online forums should the player encounter any issues.

What is Remote Crafting

Remote Crafting is a lightweight mod for Skyrim. It diminishes the hassle of looking for an enchanting or alchemy table when the player wants to craft by adding these spells and many others that would open up their respective crafting menus when cast.

So far, the mod lets the player cook, alchemy, enchant, forge, smelt, use the workbench, tan, and grindstone anywhere they want. All they need to do is access their spells menu and cast their respective spells. Players need a mod called powerofthree's Tweaks﻿to use these spells during combat. Players can also look into a mod called Cloud Crafting.

Skyrim has some outstanding mod support, due to which it flourished so much. The modding community has kept the game alive for a decade, and many players hope to see other games find the same support and love they deserve.

