Top 5 video games which could improve with mod support 

Mod support allows players to modify and enhance their gaming experience by adding new features, fixing bugs, and improving graphics in existing video games. This can include anything from new weapons, characters, and levels to improved lighting, textures, and gameplay mechanics. Mod support can breathe new life into the game and is often used to keep older titles relevant and enjoyable for years to come.

This feature discusses five video games that desperately need additional mod support. These games are critically acclaimed and have dedicated fan bases that would benefit significantly from additional mod support.

XCOM 2 and 4 other games that desperately need some mod support

1) No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky is an open-world game about survival and exploration in a procedurally generated universe. With over 18 quintillion worlds, it’s impossible to explore everything in No Man’s Sky in a lifetime. Despite being a massive open-world title, No Man’s Sky combat and weapon upgrade options are lacking and average.

However, the best part about No Man’s Sky is that there are now mods that can essentially be incorporated online.

No Man’s Sky needs mods that would add new ships and weapons to the game and improve the game’s graphics and performance. This could bring new players in and give more reasons for existing players to come back.

2) Monster Hunter World

An action-RPG game where players take on the role of a hunter, in Monster Hunter World, players take on various monsters across various habitats. The game’s combat system is challenging and engaging, yet the weapon and equipment customization of the title feels shallow.

Mods around new armor, weapons, and a few other varieties of monsters would go a long way to improve the likeability of Monster Hunter World. Adding more depth to the weapon and equipment customization would also be beneficial, as it would allow players to better tailor their play style to their preferences and the challenges of the different monsters. While the side-quests are fun, adding a few more mods that expand on the side-quests would also be a great addition to Monster Hunter World.

3) Dead Space 3

A survival horror game where players take on the role of an engineer stranded on a spaceship overrun by alien creatures. Dead Space’s horror atmosphere is intense and impressive, but Dead Space’s enemy encounters often end up feeling repetitive at one point in time.

A few mods around newer enemies, a few additional levels to the game, and spin-off mods would help out the Dead Space franchise to keep the horror atmosphere fresh and exciting for players. Additionally, incorporating more puzzle-solving elements and a deeper storyline could add to the gaming experience.

Furthermore, adding mods incorporating co-op and multiplayer options to the game could provide new challenges and opportunities for players to work together to survive against alien creatures.

4) Halo 5: Guardians

Halo 5: Guardians is a first-person shooter game set in the Halo universe that features competitive and cooperative game modes. The game’s multiplayer is fast-paced and action-packed, but the original version lacks more options to customize their experience. This title needs mod support that fixes maps and introduces new-game modes to the original game.

Adding more options for customization, such as weapons and equipment, would also be beneficial. Halo 5: Guardians also has a solid competitive multiplayer component and includes more matchmaking options, such as fairer skill-based matchmaking, to make the experience enjoyable for players of all skill levels.

5) XCOM 2

XCOM 2 is a 2016 turn-based strategy and RPG title mashed into one, where players take on the role of a commander leading a military organization against an alien invasion. The game’s turn-based combat is challenging and rewarding, but additional mod support could enhance the game’s experience to the next level.

Adding co-op and multiplayer options could also be a great addition to the game, allowing players to team up and take on the alien threat together. Furthermore, replayability options would be a great addition to the game, such as randomly generated missions, procedurally generated maps, and more diverse enemy types.

In conclusion, mod support can significantly enhance a player’s experience, and these five video games would benefit greatly. It is worth pointing out that the games, as mentioned earlier, already have existing mods created by the community that can add new content, features, and gameplay options.

