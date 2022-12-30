10 best open-world games of 2022

Some gamers want to explore at their own leisure, and that’s the power of open-world games. 2022 saw many games released in this sub-genre, whether RPGs or racing titles. Even if the content is gated, the joy of an open-world game is that you aren’t bound or restricted to waiting for portals to appear. You can travel the world you are presented with and find unique ways to approach the content.

However, only ten games can be listed as the best open-world games of 2022! When considering this list, I looked at the games I reviewed, played, or experienced. I also avoided remakes, remasters, and ports and chose new games this year.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the personal opinion of the author.

Elden Ring, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and 8 other best open-world games of 2022

10) Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC.

Though it was plagued with issues at launch, Dying Light 2: Stay Human brought back what fans expected of the game. Slaughtering the infected and parkouring around a broken city was a blast, and the story was pretty solid. For open-world games in 2022, it was one of the better zombie game offerings.

Unfortunately, it lacked the choices I was hoping to get in the story. I still enjoyed the tale they wove. If you want to eradicate the hosts of the undead and do it in a flashy way, look no further.

9) GhostWire Tokyo

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PC

When I played and reviewed GhostWire Tokyo, I was blown away by how gorgeous the game was. It showed what you could do with the PlayStation 5. Tango Gameworks is a studio I know and trust (famous for creating The Evil Within), so I expected something remarkable. As far as open-world games go, this 2022 release delivered on atmosphere and visual quality.

Even though this was not the best game this year, helping Akito make sense of what was happening in Tokyo as spirits overwhelmed the streets? That was truly incredible.

The combat was a little blunt, but I enjoyed the setting of the game: traveling across the district of Tokyo. It felt natural, even with the supernatural element. It is an often overlooked game, but it’s still one of the best open-world games of the year.

8) Sonic Frontiers

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows

Sonic Frontiers is easily the best 3D Sonic game that has come in years, and it’s also one of the best open-world games of the year. I know I didn’t heap praise on the game when I reviewed it previously, but that doesn’t change the fact that it was a fun, fast-paced experience. The game’s characters felt a little lifeless in their dialog delivery, but the world Sonic explored was vast and beautiful.

Plus, it’s so satisfying to rocket at full speed across the landscape, obliterate enemies, and grind across rails in search of Chaos Emeralds and Rings. It might sound like I’m damning with faint praise to say it’s the best 3D Sonic experience in years - considering the other titles - but I think the franchise has come a long way in how they present 3D action, especially when it comes to open-world games.

7) Need for Speed Unbound

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Windows

I have played fairly little of Need for Speed Unbound, but it’s been a part of my forthcoming AyaNeo 2 review. However, I love the franchise and was very much looking forward to it. Not everybody is a fan of the anime aesthetic that comes with the game’s special effects, but I am. When it comes to open-world games, it’s so fun to cruise around the city at high speeds and get into mischief.

There are many cars to unlock, and you’ll need them if you want to defeat the other street racers and lose the cops. They will not take kindly to your racing across the cityscape as you participate in the 4-week street racing competition known as The Grand.

6) Horizon Forbidden West

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Did another PlayStation exclusive make it to the list? Of course, it did. Sony’s had an incredible year! Horizon Zero Dawn took the world by storm, so it was no genuine shock that a sequel was planned. Horizon Forbidden West expands on the gameplay formula that worked in the first game as players explore one of the best open-world games of the year.

A plague spreads post-apocalypse, so the female protagonist must stop it. There are new foes to fight, friends to meet, and challenges to overcome. Traversing the world is a blast, and I loved how intense some fights were - both mechanical and otherwise.

5) Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows

I would consider Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands one of the best open-world games of the year. Even though you spend some time traveling on an overworld map, it’s all interconnected in a surprisingly seamless way. It’s also the best Borderlands story I’ve played in years. Sorry, it is superior to Borderlands 3 in nearly every way.

With an all-star voice cast, incredible, action-packed RPG gameplay, and a story that tugged at the heartstrings, I reveled in playing Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. It’s a game I want to go back to and play again with a few friends when I have a surprisingly seamless blend of Dungeons & Dragons and Borderlands.

4) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga isn’t precisely a remake or a port, as some of you might wonder! Each film is represented in a new way, with modern graphics and all-new challenges. You can take off into space, fly to the planets in that movie, and explore those vast areas.

When not pushing through the main plot of each film, you can say, explore Tatooine at your leisure - provided you have the characters and abilities to do so.

On top of it being one of the best open-world games of the year, it also had incredibly sharp humor. It faithfully tells the stories of all nine prominent Star Wars films, but it also pokes fun at how ridiculous the films can be. It’s hilarious, fun, and, best of all, LEGO without all the mess after you’re done playing!

3) Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet had a rough launch this year. Plagued with bugs, crashes, and framerate issues, many players had problems like that across their playthroughs. But that is just a testament to this game’s major success. Despite that, gamers worldwide raved about how much fun they were having.

I had very few issues through my Pokemon experience, but I have to say, the change to an actual open world was an incredible one. This was easily one of the best open-world games of 2022, and that’s no mistake. You can truly explore the Paldea region any way you want, and you aren’t bound to any of the storylines. You can do it at your own pace, and you can also do it with up to 3 friends.

Even with its problems, it’s still one of the greatest open-world games of the year, and I had so much fun figuring out the best way to tackle the Paldea region on my way to becoming a Pokemon Master. It also had the most compelling, believable story in the franchise’s history. If you were on the fence, try it.

2) Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Platform: Nintendo Switch

While Sony had a fantastic year, so did Nintendo! Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was a game I was admittedly nervous about because the first two games didn’t grab me. However, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 grabbed me by the collar and refused to relent. It was a solid, tragic story, which I look for in my RPGs.

The ability to swap around character classes and archetypes is also a big deal for me, and that was one thing I adored about this. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 wasn’t just one of the best open-world games of the year, it was one of the best games, period.

With a soundtrack that was absolutely littered with memorable songs, tactical gameplay, and giant monster battles, everything about Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was a hit for me.

1) Elden Ring

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows

Elden Ring was just a smash hit by virtually all metrics. One of the best open-world games in recent years, it had the challenging, rewarding gameplay Souls fans crave, and it had a vast, mysterious world to explore that could be explored at a player’s leisure. With tons of secrets, optional bosses, and secrets to unravel, Elden Ring is a masterpiece.

It gives minimal direction and lets players find their way through the dangerous world it presents. There are so many different ways to play, and gamers have done some amazing things in their time with Elden Ring.

It’s also regularly updated with new content and balance adjustments. Even if you aren’t a fan of Souls games, Elden Ring is definitely worth a try.

If I considered one port or re-release, it would have gone to Spider-Man when it was released on the PC. It’s a fantastic game, and the web-slinger’s exploration and high-speed movement cannot be understated. It’s still very much worth a playthrough.

2022 was a terrific year for open-world games, and the coming year will continue that trend. No matter what comes out, you can always look back to these games if you aim for a satisfying, open-world experience.

