Does The Elder Scrolls Online have cross-platform and crossplay capabilities in 2023?

The Elder Scrolls Online was released in 2014, but despite being close to a decade old, the MMORPG seems to keep drawing new players to the world of Tamriel on a daily basis. With new chapters and expansions being added to the title periodically, players who wish to get into the game, or the MMO genre for that matter, seem to be curious about some of the features that the title has to offer.

While The Elder Scrolls Online does offer a lot in terms of quality-of-life features that make learning the game simple, many in the community have been wondering about some of its multiplayer aspects.

One of the most popular questions among The Elder Scrolls Online players is: does the game come with cross-platform and crossplay capabilities in 2023? The MMORPG is currently available on all major platforms including Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, which is why many have been curious if they will be able to play with their friends who may be on a different system.

Unfortunately, as of writing this article, the MMO does not support any form of cross-platform or crossplay feature; however, it is cross-generational.

The Elder Scrolls Online is yet to have a crossplay and cross-platform feature

The Elder Scrolls Online not having any form of crossplay feature is quite disheartening for those players who have friends trying out the game on a different platform. They will not be able to play together as of this writing, and the developers are yet to provide any official details on possible future plans of adding these features to the title.

For now, the MMO is cross-generational, which means those on the PlayStation 4 will be able to play with those on the PlayStation 5, and Xbox One players will be able to play with users on the Xbox Series X and S.

PC players, on the other hand, will be able to play with Mac users and boot the game on the same servers.

Given how old The Elder Scrolls Online is and the size of the servers across all the platforms, it’s unlikely that the developers will look to introduce crossplay or cross-platform features to the title any time soon.

However, players will be able to look forward to the new chapter, Necrom, which will be arriving for PC/Mac on June 5, 2023, and for Xbox and PlayStation consoles on June 20, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes