Can Elder Scrolls Online be played solo in 2023?

The massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) was first launched back in 2014. Since then, it has seen numerous upgrades, additions, and modifications. The inclusion of solo content, which allows players to compete without the need to interact with others, is one of the biggest changes.

Since Elder Scrolls Online is an MMORPG, it was meant to be played with others. The idea of players cooperating to accomplish shared objectives is part of the game's main elements, as also is the quest and combat system. However, ESO has added some solo content over time.

Various solo quests, including those that are interwoven into the main plot and other standalone ones, are available to players. There are also isolated zones and dungeons that can be explored without the assistance of other players.

Having said that, can you play ESO solo in 2023?

Elder Scrolls Online can be played solo

Solo gameplay in ESO (Image via Bethesda)

Players are now able to play the game alone thanks to the addition of solo content in Elder Scrolls Online. If you decide to play ESO solo from the very start, you can begin with its main quest line – a solo adventure that takes players through the game's story.

The quest begins with "Soul Shriven in Coldharbour" and continues through various zones and dungeons, including the final quest, "God of Schemes." Elder Scrolls Online has several guilds that players can join, each with its own quest line. The Dark Brotherhood, Thieves Guild, and Mages Guild all have solo quests that players can complete.

Solo questing in ESO (Image via Bethesda)

If you want to play for a few hours alone, you can accomplish the various daily quests on your own. They are usually available in specific zones or with specific factions and can be completed once per day.

Players can advance at their own pace when playing ESO alone, which for many, is a key benefit. They won't have to worry about lagging behind other players as they explore the game's universe, complete tasks, and level up.

Another advantage of playing the online version solo is that it allows players to focus on the game's story. ESO continues the Elder Scrolls series' tradition of having deep lore and a compelling storyline. Players can fully immerse themselves in-game and experience the game's plot without distractions when playing solo.

Elder Scrolls Online can indeed be played solo in 2023. While the game is still primarily meant to be played with others, the developers have provided a lot of solo content, such as tasks, dungeons, and zones.

