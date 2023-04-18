Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom's Test Server now live - How to access, what's available, and more

Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom doesn’t kick off until June 2023, but if you’re curious about testing the upcoming content, you can now. Test Servers are now open for the forthcoming expansion of the hit MMO, allowing players to see and experience most of the game. Not all of the Necrom expansion will be open to players, but certainly, enough of it will be.

If you’re curious about how to get started and what content you can access, look no further. ZeniMax Online Studios has revealed how you can get a sneak peek at Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, how to report bugs, and what content you can experience while exploring this portion of the Morrowind region.

How to access Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom’s test server

The next major chapter for ZeniMax’s MMO is Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, and the Test Servers are now officially open. Though the release date for the expansion is June 5, 2023, you can hop on the test servers to experience the game’s content a bit early and help find bugs and other issues with the game.

If you want to access the Test Server, open the Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom launcher, whether on PC or Mac, and click “Settings.” Then, check “Show Public Test Environment,” which will allow you to download the Test Server access.

It will likely take a significant amount of hard drive space, so be prepared for that. The developers also encourage you to use /feedback or /bug in the chatbox to report issues and give feedback on balance, content, and more.

The developers didn't specify the limits of what players can explore in the Necrom chapter of the expansion, but "almost everything" will be available. It will also let players explore all of the upcoming Update 38 for the base version of Elder Scrolls Online.

Players will have the opportunity to explore the Telvanni Peninsula, the new Apocrypha zone, and the Shadow Over Morrowind storyline. Apocrypha, for those unaware, is the home of the Deidra Hermaeus Mora.

Finally, but perhaps best of all, players can explore the upcoming Arcanist class, which will be available when ESO's next expansion officially drops in June. The Arcanist class is a powerful new addition to the game that seeks out forbidden knowledge.

It has three talent trees, one for DPS, Healing, and Tanking. The class has fascinating powers, such as channeling a huge beam of green energy and attacking with a massive tentacle arm.

Players can also go to the ESO forums to check the official PTS notes to see how things are shaping up. Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom releases on June 5, 2023, on PC and Mac, and on June 20, 2023, for Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

