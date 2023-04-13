Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom Arcanist overview - Talent trees, abilities, and more explored

As a part of the recent Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom preview, the upcoming Arcanist class was taken a look at as well. A master of forbidden knowledge and powerful magic, it channels some devastating blasts of green magical energy at its foes. As a servant of the Daedric Prince Hermaeus Mora, they will use incredible magic and also some cosmic body horror powers.

Similar to the Warden and Necromancer classes before it, Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom’s upcoming Arcanist class also has a trio of builds that focus on DPS, Healing, and Tanking. This isn’t a definitive build guide or overlook, but more of what we know so far about the upcoming magical class in ESO.

What fans can expect in Arcanist class for Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

Arcanists are powered by the secret knowledge within Apocrypha in Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom. This means they are essentially servants to the Daedric Prince Hermaeus Mora and will wield a tome inscribed with knowledge gained from the Prince himself. A flexible class, it comes with three builds, each focused on one aspect of the game.

Talent trees

Herald of the Tome (DPS): Overwhelm your foes with energy beams and other devastating magical attacks as this class.

Overwhelm your foes with energy beams and other devastating magical attacks as this class. Apocryphal Soldier (Tank): Buff yourself and your allies, and make sure all foes are focused on this powerful, magical tank.

Buff yourself and your allies, and make sure all foes are focused on this powerful, magical tank. Curative Runeform (Healer): Through the power of healing runes, you shield and heal your allies in battle. While primarily a healer class, tanks will likely take some powers from it too.

Arcanists also bring a new system with them into Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, the Crux system. It’s like a combo point system that you might find on Rogues in World of Warcraft, or Sorcerers in Dungeons & Dragons. Certain abilities in the skillset build up these Crux points, and then they can further be used to amplify healing/damage/tanking abilities for this expansion's class.

It makes the class incredibly flexible, so you can use the points on whatever you need in a pinch - to amplify your damage or perhaps make your shields stronger. It’s certainly a new system for Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom.

You can hold three Crux Points at once and can use them at will. The more of them you use, the stronger the ability is going to be. When building a rotation, you want to have a regular flow of Crux, while also having a “dump” skill, regardless of your build. There's a real possibility that this could be a powerful soloing class.

You don’t want to be generating Crux, while not gaining more (so having three Crux, and building more). Further, you want to be able to dump that Crux and start immediately building more.

While we don’t know all the skills that the Arcanist will use in Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, a few of them are currently known. The tooltips could also change, so we won’t focus on any of the numbers that could be used in these abilities.

Ability examples for Arcanist

Runeblades: A Herald of the Tome (DPS) skill, it fires projectiles at your foes, and generates Crux.

A Herald of the Tome (DPS) skill, it fires projectiles at your foes, and generates Crux. Apocryphal Gate: A Curative Runeforms (Heal) skill, it summons a gateway for you and your allies to use as a teleportation point.

A Curative Runeforms (Heal) skill, it summons a gateway for you and your allies to use as a teleportation point. Runespite Ward: An Apocryphal Soldier (Tank) skill, it creates a damage shield, that explodes after a limited time. It damages nearby enemies, and can be empowered with Crux.

An Apocryphal Soldier (Tank) skill, it creates a damage shield, that explodes after a limited time. It damages nearby enemies, and can be empowered with Crux. Abyssal Impact: Powers your armor with unstable magic, which then creates a massive tentacle that strikes foes.

Powers your armor with unstable magic, which then creates a massive tentacle that strikes foes. Fatecarver: A long channeled beam attack, the primary large DPS skill for this class.

The Apocryphal Gate could be interesting. It’s unknown if it will let players into locked areas (houses, jail cells, et cetera), but it could be a fantastic way to break the game and safely sneak into areas.

The class' primary damage is going to be Fatecarver, which is a long-duration channeled beam attack. It can debuff with Abyssal Impact, which can increase your damage as well. When playing an Arcanist in Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, you want to build Crux, debuff foes, and then channel massive damage on your foe.

As a DPS build, it sounds like your Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom rotation is going to be spamming Runeblades, Abyssal Impact for the debuff, and then your Fatecarver. The trick will be to keep DOT effects up, before triggering Fatecarver.

There’s still so much to know about the Arcanist class in Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom. It’s going to be a very fascinating way to play the game. It’s a class I’m very excited to get hands-on with when the Necrom chapter begins on June 5, 2023, for PC players.

