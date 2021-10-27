How to use the Armory in the Elder Scrolls Online

The Armory is one of the most exciting additions coming to the Deadlands update in the Elder Scrolls Online. On top of a new zone to explore, one will finally be able to change their entire setup with the push of a button.

Through add-ons, players have been able to use a function similar to the Armory in the past. On top of those add-ons excluding console fans, the Armory has a feature that past add-ons didn't.

Players will also be able to swap out their champion points to reflect the gear set they want to use. Exploring different content in the Elder Scrolls Online has never been made easier.

What is the Armory in the Elder Scrolls Online

The Armory will become available for everyone to use on live servers starting on 1 November 2021 for PC and 16 November 2021 for consoles after the Witches Festival ends. While that update is about a week away, there is still plenty of information about the Armory and its usage.

In the simplest terms, the Armory will allow players to change their entire setup in one button. If someone has the gear and skills of a tank, they will be able to change to a DPS character when they want to explore on their own within moments.

On the latest Elder Scrolls Online blog post, a list of what can be changed in the Armory was given.

Armory Gear Changes:

Attributes

Active and Passive Abilities

Equipped Items

Champion Points

Vampire or Werewolf Curse

Quickslot Items

Outfit

This is a massive addition to the game as a whole, and the ability to change passive or Champion Points means that players will be able to play whatever role they want at their own leisure. As long as the gear is available, a single character has unlimited options.

How to utilize the Armory system in the Elder Scrolls Online

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Upon release, the Armory system will work much like the Outfit station system. Players will have two free slots on their characters to complete their Armory setup. They will need a station to make a gear setup, and one can be placed in their home as well.

Armory assistants will also be in the shop when the update releases, so players can change their setup anywhere they go. This system brings a ton of freedom to the Elder Scrolls Online, and Deadlands is just around the corner.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul