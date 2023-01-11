Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - All Dragon Priest Mask locations

Dragon Priests are long-lost warriors of Skyrim who were once dedicated in complete service to the dragons. These priests were rewarded with unique masks that surged their power. These priests have been resurrected since the dragons were reborn. They can be found in various crypts across the map of Skyrim.

Skyrim has eight Dragon Priests, each of which is powerful and puts up a good fight. In total, there are ten masks in Skyrim. Eight of them belong to the priests, while one other is a wooden mask with no hidden capabilities. One last mask will be rewarded once all nine masks across the world of Skyrim are collected.

Otar and 9 other Dragon Priest masks in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The following are the locations of the Dragon Priest masks:

1) Hevnoraak

Find Hevnoraak at Valthume. (Image via Bethesda)

Perks: Immunity to poison and disease.

In the southwest part of Skyrim lies the ruins of Valthume. You can access the ruins, but to gain entry into the catacombs, you will have to complete the quest Evil in Waiting. To start the quest, you can speak to Valdar at the entry point of Valthume itself. As you follow the quest marker, Hevnoraak is the final boss. You can loot the mask after defeating him.

2) Krosis

The Dragon’s lair is close to Shearpoint. (Image via Bethesda)

Perks: +20% Lockpicking, Archery, and Alchemy.

To get a Krosis mask, you will have to scale a mountain in the vicinity of Shearpoint. This location is just west of Windhelm. You must ensure to level up adequately before hunting for this mask, as a dragon lair is close to this location. The coffin is near this location and Krosis jumps out of it to attack. You might even have to fight the Dragon and the priest at once.

3) Morokei

You will encounter the quest here. (Image via Bethesda)

Perks: 100% increase in the rate of Magicka regeneration.

You can head to Labyrinthian ruins to look for Morokei. This dragon priest is the final encounter in the quest ‘College of Winterhold.’ This battle is comparatively easy; you can kill him with arrows or blast him with spells from a distance. Morokei also drops a quest item named’ Staff of Magnus’ required to finish the quest.

4) Nahkriin

Perks: +50 Magicka and Destruction & Restoration spell cost 20% less.

Nahkriin is easily located since he is a part of the main quest, ‘The World-Eater’s Eyrie.’ As a part of this quest, you will be taken to a distinct location of Skuldafn. This isn’t accessible in any instance other than this quest. You will be leveled up sufficiently by the time you encounter this quest, so defeating Nahkriin will be a breeze.

5) Otar

Ruins of Ragnvald. (Image via Bethesda)

Perks: 30% increase in fire, frost, and shock resistance.

You can locate Otar in the ruins of Ragnvald, located to the northeast of Markarth. Otar lies in a sealed casket. The keys to it can be obtained by defeating two guardians. Otar is a formidable foe, and you can use shock spells to deplete Otar’s magicka and aggressively attack it with weapons.

6) Rahgot

Catacombs of Forelhost. (Image via Bethesda)

Perks: Increases stamina by 70 points.

You can face Rahgot by completing the side quest ‘Siege on the Dragon Cult.’ You can fetch this quest from a soldier near the catacombs of Forelhost. It is in the southeast corner of the Skyrim map. Rahgot fires aggressively, so you can try to equip items that offer fire resistance. On the positive side, along with his mask, you can also loot his Dragon Priest Staff that does 50 fire damage.

7) Vokun

Here you can find the quest ‘A Scroll for Anska.’ (Image via Bethesda)

Perks: Conjuration, Illusion, and Alteration spells cost 20% less magicka.

You can head to High Gate Ruins, situated between Solitude and Dawnstar. You can find Vokun in the dungeon. You can initiate the quest ‘A Scroll for Anska’ by speaking to Anska in ruins. Vokun uses a combination of staves and fire spells, and having fire-resistant equipment will also be beneficial here.

8) Volsung

Volskygge nordic ruins. (Image via Bethesda)

Perks: Prices are 20% better, Carry 20 points more, and you can breathe underwater.

To get this mask, you must head to the far west side of Solitude. The nordic ruins in Volskygge are home to this Dragon Priest in Skyrim. Volsung is considerably powerful and magic resistant. You should thus try to sneak up on him and drain his magicka first if spotted.

9) Wooden Mask

Perks: None

This mask is required to obtain the next one on the list. You will have to wear this mask to access the Dragon Priest Shrine. To get this mask, head inside the central barrow in Labyrinthian, also known as Bromjunaar Sanctuary. The wooden mask can be found near a skeleton.

10) Konahrik

Perks: At low health, it can heal the wearer (& nearby allies) and damage nearby enemies.

As soon as you wear the wooden mask, the Dragon Priest Shrine appears. The shrine has murals of every Dragon Priest; you will have to place their respective masks in the slots. Once this is done, the final mask of Konahrik is yours for the taking. Do remember to collect all the masks back from the slots before leaving.

Poll : 0 votes