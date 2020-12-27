Many battle royale fans around India enjoy PUBG Mobile KR version. This was a consequence of the ban on PUBG Mobile in India.

The gameplay for both battle royale games is similar, and Indian mobile gamers have embraced the Korean version of PUBG Mobile wholeheartedly. Here's a list of games for iOS players if they enjoyed PUBG Mobile KR version.

5 best iOS games like PUBG Mobile KR version

#1. - Garena Free Fire - New Beginning

Like PUBG Mobile KR version, this title is also a popular battle royale game. This game is all about survival. It offers many weapons that players can use to defeat their enemies.

Free Fire is often applauded for the range of characters it offers. Players can also customize the looks of these characters by dressing them up with different skins and accessories.

#2. - Call of Duty: Mobile

This action game has great graphics and incredible sound effects like PUBG Mobile KR version. In this game's battle royale mode, players land in a hostile land and search for weapons and supplies.

The title provides its players with weapons and vehicles to help them survive. Players can also choose to play the story mode, which revolves around anti-terrorism.

#3. - Battlelands Royale

The animated characters featured in this battle royale title bring some humour to the battle royale genre. Like PUBG Mobile KR version, the ultimate goal is to survive.

32 players fight for their life in this title. The only problem in this game is that the matches only last for three to five minutes.

#4. - Cover Fire: Gun shooting games

Like PUBG Mobile KR version, this title also offers realistic weapons. There is also a free zombie event that players can try their hand at.

This game can be played without an internet connection and has a fantastic rating of 4.7 stars on the Apple Store. Players can also play it online and take part in the online sniper tournaments.

#5. - ScarFall - Royal Combat

The gameplay in this battle royale title is similar to PUBG Mobile KR version. The game comes with one very cool feature that allows players to respawn up to 3 times.

It can be enjoyed offline and has easy controls. The game also has some awesome vehicles, ranging from helicopters to trains, that players can use to navigate the map.

