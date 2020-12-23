The PUBG Mobile Vietnamese version gained popularity in India after the global version of PUBG Mobile got banned. There are minor differences between the two, but the gameplay is the same.

PUBG Mobile VN is as exciting as the global version and a great entertainment source for battle royale enthusiasts. Here are a few similar games for Android and iOS devices.

Most suitable replacements for PUBG Mobile VN for Android and iOS

These are five of the best such titles for users to try:

#1 - Call of Duty: Mobile

Image via WallpaperAccess

Like the PUBG Mobile Vietnamese version, 100 players land on a hostile land and fight for their survival in the game's battle royale mode. This title gets appreciated for its great graphics and immersive audio.

Call of Duty: Mobile also has a story mode that deals with the theme of anti-terrorism. The game also has a good collection of powerful weapons for players to access.

Android users: Download it from here

iOS users: Download it from here

#2 - ScarFall – Royal Combat

Image via Pinterest

This is a battle royale game that is very similar to PUBG Mobile VN. Players get the chance to respawn up to 3 times while playing a match in ScarFall.

The best aspect of this game is that it is compatible with both high-end and low-end devices. It can also be played without an internet connection.

Android users: Download it from here

iOS users: Download it from here

#3 - Garena Free Fire - New Beginning

Image via WallpaperAccess

This game is a very famous BR offering appreciated for the range of characters it offers. The looks of these characters can be customized by using the various skins provided by the game.

Like the PUBG Mobile Vietnamese version, Free Fire lets players access various vehicles to travel around the map. They will also have to keep a watch on the time as the safe zone reduces with it.

Android users: Download it from here

iOS users: Download it from here

#4 - Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS

Image via MobileGamesDaily (YouTube)

Players who are into block-like characters and pixelated graphics will enjoy this title. They can participate in PvP matches, just like they did while playing the PUBG Mobile Vietnamese version.

The basic rules of BR games are all applicable to Grand Battle Royale, so players will not face any difficulty getting used to the gameplay. They can also buy skins in this online 3D block survival game.

Android users: Download it from here

iOS users: Download it from here

#5 - Warrior63 – Battle Royale 3D

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

This title revolves around survival and shooting. Like PUBG Mobile VN, players will have to land on a battlefield and scour for weapons and supplies to increase their survival chances.

Warrior63 can run smoothly on both low and high-end devices. Players with storage problems can opt for this game as it takes up less than 100 MB only.

Android users: Download it from here

iOS users: Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.