5 best JRPGs to check out if you liked Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are many amazing JRPGs that have contributed heavily to the video game industry with their fantastical worlds and engaging combat, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of them. It builds upon the foundation set by the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. However, if you've already played the second title in the Final Fantasy 7 trilogy and want something that offers a similar experience, there are several games you can try.

This article lists five JRPGs that are similar to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

5 amazing JRPGs you can play if you enjoyed Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

1) Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

A still from Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Image via SEGA)

If you want a JRPG with a diverse roster of characters like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but with a turn-based combat system, then Infinite Wealth is the perfect pick. The game's story continues from that of Yakuza 7, as Ichiban Kasuga along with series mainstay Kiryu Kazuma attempts to find his mother in the vivid town of Honolulu, Hawaii.

Infinite Wealth contains an extensive turn-based combat system, with each character having unique abilities. You can set up follow-up attacks with your allies or position them accordingly. Jobs also added a new fold to the combat system. The game features an interesting narrative, with various wacky side stories to break up the pace.

This is an incredible title if you're looking to experience a turn-based JRPG with tons of content.

2) Final Fantasy 15

A still from Final Fantasy 15 (Image via Square Enix)

Another game similar to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is Final Fantasy 15. Since it is made by the same devs, you can expect familiar elements. The title follows the story of Prince Noctis and his three allies — Gladiolus, Ignis, and Prompto — on a quest to save his kingdom from the invading Nilfheim Empire.

FF15 features an amazing open world of Eos that hosts three continents — Lucis, Accordo, and Nilfheim. The game has an Active X Battle system, similar to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's real-time combat that is flashy. Here, you fight various monsters along with your pals while exploring the world. While its magic system isn't vast, it is still impressive to witness.

3) Tales of Arise

A still from Tales of Arise (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Tales of Arise is an acclaimed addition to the Tales series of fantasy JRPGs. The title focuses on two lead heroes — Alphen, a slave who cannot feel pain, and Shionne, who is untouchable, as they engage on a quest with diverse allies. The game's watercolor-esque art style provides a unique visual identity to the character.

Arise features a real-time combat system, similar to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth but with a bit of Bayonetta mixed in. Character control feels tight and fluid, and there is a good amount of depth in the combat. It uses the gameplay loop of attacking and perfect dodges as its foundation, while the various unique skills add to its variety. Players can execute dynamic team-up moves between two characters.

4) Kingdom Hearts 2

A still from Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix (Image via Square Enix)

Before Square Enix started using real-time combat in the Final Fantasy games, it implemented this feature in the Kingdom Hearts franchise. Its second title, Kingdom Hearts 2, is considered by many as one of its best entries. You should enjoy this JRPG title, especially since it has a semi-open world that's different from the massive open world in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

The game focuses on its command system. While you'll primarily be attacking enemies to inflict damage, Kingdom Hearts 2 introduces reaction commands that allow you to dodge projectiles or even redirect them. Sora's abilities like Drive and Limit attacks allow him to deal massive damage to the enemies based on a particular trade-off.

5) Final Fantasy 16

A still from Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

Another JRPG similar to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but with a much more fluid, action-focused combat system akin to Devil May Cry, is Final Fantasy 16. The game follows the story of Clive Rosefield, as he embarks on a quest for revenge against the Dark Eikon Ifrit.

The gameplay loop encourages aggressive playstyle, as you constantly bombard your enemies with attacks while dodging theirs. The majority of your damage will come from staggering enemies. You can mix unique magic attacks or Torgal's Sic command to extend your combos and maximize your damage potential.

